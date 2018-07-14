Short Film By Unstereotype Alliance Targets The Toxic And Misleading Stereotypes In Advertisements

How often have you seen an advertisement with a man endorsing a washing powder or a woman endorsing a motorbike? If you look at the way the advertisement industry approaches its scripts and characters, you’d find that it is replete with stereotypes.

A recently released short film The Problem Is Not Seeing the Problem, calls on the stereotypes that pervade the ad industry. Produced by the Unstereotype Alliance, an initiative convened by UN Women, the film approaches the problematic depictions that need to be done away with as a step towards the elimination of stereotypes on a more holistic level.

The video features real people who have always been stereotyped in castings. For instance, a man is constantly stereotyped as the “Useless dad,” a woman shares, “I am a fabulous, awesome black woman, I have never played a role like that.” Another woman shares, “I am never the hero I always sort of handing the hero a note.”

Here is the full video:

The Problem is not seeing the Problem The Unstereotype Alliance launches a call to action to the advertising industry sending a clear message about the perils of stereotyping. Built around the notion that “the problem is not seeing the problem” the film calls on the industry to take a deeper look to recognize the problem of stereotypes, as a first step to eliminating them.

The UN Women’s website quotes UN Women Executive Director and Convener of the Unstereotype Alliance, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, “We know that where there is inequality, discrimination and exclusion follow. Confronting the negative stereotypes in our societies is a vital step to fighting inequalities. The Unstereotype Alliance is unique in its ability to convene diverse companies for a joint cause: using the power of advertising to affect positive cultural change and improve the lives of women and girls around the world.”

H/T: UN Women