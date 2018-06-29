Short Film ‘Boys of Safdarjung’ Captures The Flamboyance Of Delhi’s Queer North Eastern Community

Humayunpur in South Delhi’s Safdarjung is a small locality that has lately turned into a melting pot of cultures and ideologies. The area houses a significant chunk of Delhi’s Northeastern residents.

Creative director and fashion consultant Nikhil Dudani was immediately smitten by the charms and charades on Humayunpur when he moved here in 2013. He was introduced to a group of gay friends who cherished fashion and flamboyance like nothing else.

“I never really had a group of gay friends who were as much into style and I related to them instantly. There was lots of mascara, highlighters, blush and women’s clothes being worn,” he shared in an interaction with Vice.

Dudani noticed how the conservative Jat landlords and cis people made a contrasting mix with the bold and highly fashionable gay North-Easters. He thus teamed up with filmmaker and video editor Tenzin Tsundue Phunkhang, and cinematographer Greg Gill to capture the locality and all its eccentricities. Thus the short film Boys of Safdarjung was born. The film takes a sneak peek into the ‘queer’ life of Delhi’s North-Easterners.

“We are not treated as foreigners anymore. Earlier, a local teenage boy would never be seen wearing shorts. We’ve influenced this change,” says James Lalthanzuala, the party “chef” from Boys of Safdarjung. Lalthanzuala who works as a freelance fashion stylist shares how Humayunpur lets him be his real self, something which is not an option in his hometown.

“We don’t want to be so flamboyant at home because of parents and religion,” he explains.

“I would be obviously happy to be out, but I am concerned about what the society will think of my family. Also, I’m scared of any sort of physical harm that I may face because of the hetero-normativeness of our society and anything that threatens to put it down,” says another one of the gay men from the group who doesn’t want to give away his identity.

“These guys are our close friends and all the conversations documented were casual conversations,” says Dudani. Thus there are no interrogative questions and just a slight focus on the underlying issues.

While the flat where the movie was shot now lies demolished, the exuberant memoir of its inmates and their spirits remains through the film.

You can watch the entire film here:

BOYS OF SAFDARJUNG A short film by Nikhil.D and Tenzin Tsundue Phunkhang Cinematography by Greg Gill.

