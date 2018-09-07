Shobha Deepak Singh Is Bringing Out The Dichotomy In Krishna Through A Ballet

When it comes to the themes explored in Indian classical dance, mythology has remained the major preoccupation for a long time, with episodes from the Mahabharat and Krishna’s life being the most exploited. However, it’s time when there is a need to redo old things if relevance has to be maintained.

Perhaps with the same thought, classical dancer, producer, and director Shobha Deepak Singh has improvised the age-old Krishna-Leela to adapt it to a more contemporary milieu.

“I want the modern day viewers to look and assimilate our culture. The present generation is not ready to lap up any story given to them just because it is ancient. They demand logic and rationale rather than blind faith,” Shobha said in an interaction with The Hindu. She has thus assimilated Krishna-Leela into a form that is more stimulating for the contemporary audience.

Known for her Krishna ballets under the aegis of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Shobha has done expansive research on Krishna, who according to her is “an astute statesman; a philosopher par excellence and a detached sage who is the epitome of Upanishadic thought.”

“Obviously, he is a superpower worthy of worship and adulation,” says Shobha. However, this year, Shobha, through the Krishna Ballet, is bringing out the dichotomy in Krishna. As per her research, the Mahabharat Krishna was a far more ancient figure than the Mathura-Vrindavan Krishna. While the former dates back to more than 3000 years, the latter seems to be just 1,600 years old and seems to have emerged at the early stages of the Bhakti Movement.

Shobha explains, “Over a period of time the two figures got merged. It is just a supposition corroborated by my study material.” She cites Dr. Irawati Karve’s ‘Yuganta: The End of an Epoch’ (an anthropologist’s research on the Mahabharat) and Krishna Chaitanya’s (pen name of K K. Nair) books as her sources.

“I have brought both aspects of Krishna on stage and subtly chose two different actors to play Krishna – one for the Mathura Krishna and the other, the suave hero who helps and guides the Pandavas,” says Shobha.

The ballet is on at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi and will run till September 3.

H/T: The Hindu