Shloka And Latika Nath’s ‘Hidden India’ Captures The Diverse Ecological Environment Of India

Sisters Shloka and Latika Nath have documented the beautiful wildlife and ecological environment of India in their book Hidden India – A Journey To Where the Wild Things Are, which they have dedicated to their brother, a conservationist whom they lost five years ago.

The book is written as a series of autobiographical essays covering the sisters’ journey through mountains, deserts, and forests across the country. It is an amalgamation of personal memoir, philosophical speculation, nature lore, and conservation history that explores a variety of themes on nature and how they have influenced Shloka’s life, which itself has been an interesting journey.

Co-author of the book, Shloka is a Senior Programme Manager for Sustainability at Tata who has spent most of her vacations in the forests – trips that have shaped her life in many ways and are now beginning to inspire many others as well. “It is not the places but the spaces between places where the hidden stories lie. Stories that change something within you,” tells Shloka to Homegrown.

“I have a family full of wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and travellers. I learned to fish before anything else,” she laughs. Through all these years, her love for travel and passion for sustainability has been one constant. The result of which is the emotive stories in Hidden India, each of which is a ‘stimulating voyage of discovery,” adds Shloka, who has been a national news anchor for BBC London and NDTV, been a part of the launch team for Forbes India, and campaign manager for Meera Sanyal for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Apart from the personal memoirs and captivating pictures, the book also talks about wildlife conservation and environmental conservation. “We are all sharing the same planet. We need to co-exist peacefully and not strip the nature of its resources,” she says.

Hidden India has photographs of fleet-footed snow leopards in the Himalayas, tigers in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, blue depths of the Andaman waters, the beauty of Ladakh and much more.

The book was released on May 12, 2018.

H/T: Homegrown