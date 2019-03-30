Shkula Zadran On The Interconnection Between Justice And Peace For Afghan Women

We’ve all heard the adage ‘justice delayed is justice denied’, and the people of Afghanistan have been forced to live in such an environment, one where justice isn’t easily obtained. Courtesy of the country’s turbulent political atmosphere, the judicial system isn’t operating at maximum efficiency, the public doesn’t have access to judicial institutions and the general population has had to accept such a situation as the norm.

But Afghan women have it worse because along with dealing with the lack of justice they also have to deal with the patriarchal mindset that is prevalent throughout the country. This patriarchal mindset restricts their basic human rights and no platform is given for women to voice their grievances and seek solutions for them. Women have little to no representation at the decision-making table and all decisions regarding them are made by the men.

Speaking out means dealing with criticism and threats, but despite the dangers of doing so, many brave women have been fighting to be heard and granted rights.

One such braveheart is Shkula Zadran, who is a Taliban attack survivor. She hasn’t let her trauma affect her and passionately advocates equality for women. “We can start basic capacity building programs in schools to educate girls and raise awareness about their rights. We can conduct legal workshops for law students (Girls) to let them know how they can influence society by their work,” she says.

In a recent Twitter chat with IWB, Shkula spoke about the Afghan justice system, its effects on women and the importance of peace.

On justice as an integral part of peace-building

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula I believe in peace with justice because it promotes nonviolent solutions to everyday problems and contributes to a civil society. I believe that justice is a fundamental integrant of peace building process.

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula Therefore, Laws and institutions can be a tremendous force for peace and stability by providing equitable access to resources and services, justly adjudicating disputes, incentivizing peaceful collaboration and sanctioning violence.

On roadblocks to justice in South Asia

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula People don’t have enough knowledge about social justice, the development of rule of law is in a low level. Corrupt judicial system. People are not aware of their rights and responsibilities.

On Afghan women and justice

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula We should educate them and make them understand that they have rights, there are legal ways to get their rights and get justice. We should bring reforms to judicial systems and laws. We should force the state to establish a serious follow up for women cases.

On reforms in the judicial system of Afghanistan

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula Corrupt judges and other officials should be eliminated from scenes. The law which prohibits violence against women should apply in related cases. those laws which violates women’s rights should be reformed

On the role of international communities for justice in South Asia

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula international communities can be more than watchdogs for justice in region, they can put pressure and force the states to bring reforms in judicial systems and make sure that responsible authorities are doing the right things.They can do this through capacity buildingof local ppl

On her vision of peace for the region

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog @shkula As a woman I believe that war and conflict is a disaster and women are the major victims of this disaster. Thus, I believe that peace with justice will bring positive changes to women’s lives.

Her message to South Asian Women

Shkula Zadran on Twitter @indianwomenblog Stay strong, be active, never lose your hope and vision. You ladies are the most powerful ones, Despite you are living in a turbulent and limited environment but still you have made big achievements, keep it up 💪🏼Thanks @indianwomenblog for having me. It was such a great conv.

Owing to the diverse albeit rich cultural backdrop of the region, South Asian geopolitics remains unique in its own way. The culture, the religion, and the confusing international narratives have all amalgamated together to give birth to a politics unlike any other in South Asia.

While the social and political movements in the West might inspire us, we need a system of our own to incorporate them as per our surroundings. Our triggers are different, our catalysts are different, our methods are different, and therefore it becomes imperative that our understanding of it must be different too. We cannot see ourselves from the lens of the outsider like a narrative developed with only half-hearted efforts.

IWB recognises that the need right now is to take charge of the situation and facilitate a dialogue among women representatives from South Asian nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka.