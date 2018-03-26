Shilpi Batra Adwani On ‘Sheenkhalai’ And Resurrecting The Pashtun Identity And Nostalgia

“‘Sheen’ refers to blue and ‘Khal’ refers to the skin thus the word ‘Sheenkhalai’ means ‘blue skin’. The name comes from the tattoos that the Pashtun women used to get done on their hands and face to enhance their beauty,” explains Shilpi.

Shilpi Batra Adwani was living in the mirage of a displaced identity, imagining herself to be a Balochi when she accidentally came across the trails of her roots and real identity. What followed were seven long years of research and shooting on the scattered remnants of an ethnicity called Pashtun. And thus the documentary film ‘Sheenkhalai – The Blue Skin’ was born.

While the name ‘Sheenkhalai’ suggests blue, the stories that it traces are covered in the red of pain and misplaced identities. As Shilpi dwelled deeper into her research, the word began to mean much more and became synonymous with the existence of the Pashtun women, their identities, even Shilpi’s own identity for that matter and an ever haunting nostalgia. As she got more and more involved with the project, she started resurrecting the symbols of the true Pashtun identity.

Here are excerpts from a conversation that I had with Shilpi:

I tried researching the Pashtun community but all I could accumulate were contrasting and confusing ideas on it. Please give me some insight into the community.

It is an ethnicity. While the majority of Pashtuns are Muslims, a good number of them also happen to be Hindus. They had to migrate from Pakistan to India in 1947. Around 200-300 of them camped at Sindh Hyderabad for two years and after that were allocated places in Chittorgarh, Uniara, and Punjab. By 1965, they started shifting to Jaipur.

Tell me about your Pashtun roots.

I am a third generation Pashtun. We spoke Pashto at home but had no knowledge of what the language was. We only used the language when we had to communicate something in a way that others did not understand. All that while we thought we were speaking Balochi.

How did the chase for your cultural roots start?

As we grew up, we were introduced to Google. We tried tracing the roots of our language but couldn’t find anything. We thought that the language was going to die with us. I loved my grandmother’s songs and poetry and had a special connection with them. I found it to be quite an anomaly that only 300 people knew the language. It occurred to me that there could be more like us in other parts of the world when I learned that people from certain parts of Kashmir also speak the same language that we do. The challenge was then to tap them.

When did the breakthrough come?

It was when I was studying at Jamia Millia Islamia. Twenty Journalism students from Afghanistan came to our college in an exchange program. They were all speaking in Pashto and I started talking to them in the same language. They were shocked as they had no idea that any of the Hindu Pashtuns existed in India. That gave me a trail to follow my roots.

How did your family contribute to your research?

Had it not been for my family I do not know if it would have ever happened. My mother was the main interviewer. For a woman from an exotic community who could not speak English, my mother was often ridiculed. I was really proud of her beautiful Pashto though. I always thought why was she embarrassed about not being able to speak English when she could speak a language that most of the people could not even understand. Since we had to interview old women I thought instead of me they would connect with my mom’s Pashto more easily and that’s exactly what happened.

Would you like to share any of the instances where you could feel the intensity of the impact that your initiative had brought about?

On January 26 this year Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai was in the city to attend JLF. We had put up an art show to bring all the women from the Pashtun community we had interviewed together. We invited him and showed him the film’s trailer. He was so moved that he broke into tears as he watched it. Imagine a former President getting so touched that he breaks down. He sat with these women and sang along with them. It was magical.

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai broke down as he watched the trailer of Shilpi’s documentary.

Would you like to share some emotional moments from the research?

There are so many. I had this intense desire of restoring the sense of pride in the Pashtun roots that all my grandmothers had lost. My grandmother passed away during the shoot of the film. She was treated as someone from a nomadic tribe and was made fun of because of her tattoos. That really bothered me as a child. Something happened during the shoot of the film. I saw my grandmother in all the old women I interviewed and I formed so many new relationships.

What was the experience of interacting with them like? Did they open up easily?

Okay so all of them were really old. The oldest member was 108. Owing to age, they certainly had their reservations. For almost eight or nine decades nobody had bothered to listen to their stories and the sudden interest confused them. We were initially in a fix and kept wondering how we can make them confide in us.

How did you break through their inhibitions?

We realized that these women were very attached to their songs and dresses. I had listened to their songs on various occasions but never any recorded versions of them. When I went to Afghanistan I found that these songs were recorded and thus I made a playlist of 20 such songs. I then purchased 30-40 Bluetooth speakers for them. We went to them and asked if they had ever heard the recorded versions of these songs. And most of them said things like Nahi yeh gaane kaun gaaega. We played the songs and recorded their reactions. As soon as the songs started playing they got very emotional and broke down.

The elderly Pashtun women were really attached to their songs and dresses and Shilpi used that as a channel to connect with them.

What would be one part of the movie that became too personal?

It would be the connection that these women had with their old dresses called Kakria Kameez. The kind of embroidery used in them is not done in India and they took some 1 to 1.5 years to be made. Most of these women sold off their Kameez to foreigners as they needed money to survive in the new land. What remained of them were in tatters and really bad conditions. We got in touch with some textile conservationists and restored some 15-16 of the dresses.

A Kakria Kameez, the symbol of Pashtun identity and nostalgia.

Did you show them to your grandmothers? How did they react?

While most of the dresses were torn, two of them were in really good condition. We altered them and each time we went to these women we’d ask where is your kameez? Getting all sad they’d tell us that they did not have them anymore or had sold them. We would then ask them if they would like to wear the kameez. Their eyes would light up at the thought. As soon as we handed them the kameez they’d start crying and kissing the fabric. We set up a studio at their houses and clicked portraits of them as they held in their hands a lifetime worth of memories.

As soon as Shilpi handed them the kameez her grandmothers would start crying and kissing the fabric.

Did the research and the shooting have any impact on your life?

I am a completely changed person now. I have started taking initiative which I lacked before. Along with the research, I conceived the idea of building an art space in Jaipur and that is how TOSS came into existence.

Plus the movie connected me to the elders of my community. These days I go to weddings only because the front row consists of these elderly women and I’d rather be with them than anywhere else. It was emotionally trying as well, as a lot of these people passed away during the course of my seven-year research. All these heartaches and experiences changed me as a person.

Why did you focus on women as the subject of your documentary?

While we did interact with men too, their stories and recollections had a political bent. The way the narratives of these women channelized the poetries, love, romance, and pain of their pasts was missing from the narratives of men.

The way the narratives of these women channelized the poetry, love, romance, and pain of their pasts was missing from the narratives of men.

How did being a woman filmmaker work for you in this situation?

It was the biggest blessing to be woman filmmaker in this case. Since I was myself a woman I could easily tap the treasure of nostalgic narratives that these women had to offer way better than a man could have done it.

What would you like to pitch as one of the Pashtun problems that need immediate attention?

The inability to accept the identities is a major issue. While the elderly women are still pretty much comfortable with their identities, the middle generation is at a complete loss. Just a few days ago I got a call from a girl asking me to help her with the venture balochisamaj.com. I asked what Balochi samaj are you talking about? You are Pashtun. The biggest problem right now is misplaced identities, half of them think they are Balochi and if you are not even aware of your roots, how is your community scattered in different parts of the world going to tap you?

What about the issues pertaining to the women of the community?

There are very few well-off families from the community. That is why the women are not educated much and married off really soon. Even when I was studying Mass Communication I was often asked why are you studying this much when you have to get married at the end of this? So this needs to change.

Can you tell me about one of the Pashtun traditions that you adopted after getting yourself acquainted with your cultural roots?

Six years ago, I was in London for BBC Pashto and I got a tattoo done on my hand which says Sheenkhalai.

Would you like to share the experience of shooting in Afghanistan with me?

When I was in Afghanistan I realized that the people there loved Indians and on top of that I was a Pashtun which made them even warmer towards me. After they got to know about my project I became a star overnight. Wherever I passed, people used to say things like see Sheenkhalai is going. I literally have a family there now and a lot of my help in coming from there.