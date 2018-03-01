Shilpa Vasavada Of WGWLO On The Root Cause Of Indian Women Farmers’ Issues

As we talked about previously, landlessness among women is a pivotal and chronic issue. The conversation around the stress of the Indian Farmer is incomplete without talking about the issue of landlessness plaguing the Indian Woman Farmer.

While making up the majority of the agriculture labour force and providing the majority of the farm work, women remain woefully underrepresented when it comes to owning the land they toil. Though women farmers in India would primarily inherit the land they work on, they are often removed from the inheritance will by coercion or force. Unequipped with the tools of the law, the women often give in to their fate and succumb to this new reality. Further, these women are often managing the entire burden of their households and perhaps even taking care of their children.

In a previous article, we mentioned two organisations that are working hard to alter this pitiful situation. One among them is Ahmedabad based, The Working Group of Women for Land Ownership or WGWLO. According to their website, they are a “network committed to sustained grassroots action and policy advocacy around the issue of women’s land rights, including access and ownership over Land and other productive resources.”

Over an informative email exchange, we expanded our understanding of the issue with Shilpa Vasavada, the convenor of WGWLO. She patiently answered all our questions about the issue so we could have a better understanding of the issue of landlessness. Previously in an article with The Times of India, she had stated that “Women have to struggle hard to assert their legal rights, and often remain deprived of land both in their parental as well as in-laws’ home. And without land in her name, she remains without access to any entitlement from the government.” We inquired further.

Does the lack of recognition of female farmers represent an archaic, patriarchal bent of the legal system?

In a patriarchal set-up, when women are not given their rightful due of land ownership, the pre-condition of land ownership not only keeps women out from accessing the government entitlements to enhance agricultural productivity but also keeps productivity low. As women farmers themselves cannot access anything to make their land productive. Linking all benefits of agriculture/horticulture/irrigation to land-ownership has been a major lacuna of our system.

Do you think the government’s recognition of the “Feminization of Indian Agriculture,” in its Economic Survey 2018 is a sign of things improving for women farmers?

Of late, there has been a recognition of the Feminization of Agriculture in India. However, there is a long way to go for making the extra effort to reach out to the woman farmer who takes the double burden of the domestic front as well as farming. This needs to get reflected in every sphere of action-be it in budgetary allocation for access to productive resources for women farmers or for enabling research and easy access to tools of drudgery reduction for women farmers in the open market.

Once removed from the inheritance of her husband or father, how difficult is it for a woman farmer to lay claim to that land?

Any daughter or widow has a right to land in inheritance. If her name has been removed through fraud, this can be challenged, as the law is on her side. However, this is a long process, and most women farmers aren’t aware of how to go about it nor do they have access to financial resources to take this up.

Besides this, like in many other states, in Gujarat, one needs to be a child of a land-owning farmer in order to even purchase land. Once the name is removed from the inheritance, the woman ceases to be a ‘Khedut Putri’ or daughter of a farmer. Therefore, she cannot purchase land any further.

Why hasn’t the government been able to take up conclusive measures to ensure women their right to property?

The Government has surely taken up some measures over the last couple of years. They have amended the Hindu Succession Act. They have provided exemption or reduction in stamp-duty/registration fees in different states on the purchase of property exclusively in the name of the woman. They have ensured that the land of the house provided by the government is given in joint names.

But since the implementation of laws and policies is also in a patriarchal set-up, the government still has a huge scope for playing a proactive role in enacting further policies that act as barriers to protect women. Women landowners require protection for coercion to release their title deeds. There is a need to work on internal conviction and sensitivity among government employees for women to own property, apart from concrete policy initiatives.

And WGWLO has been working tirelessly to ensure women gain their rights back. The organisation has been in functioning for the past 15 years, and is today an amalgamation of more than 40 NGOs and Community Based Organisations. The organisation has also expanded into providing the right agenda for the issue of Expansion of Land. The network of organisations that the WGWLO has managed to assemble, uses its collective strength to lobby for change at various levels of the government. Currently functioning only in the state of Gujarat, the organisation is actively forging alliances with like-minded organisations in neighbouring states. The issue of landless women farmers is at the heart of the organisation’s functioning.

As their website states, “Women who own land feel greatly empowered and self-confident as well as have more voice, both, at home and in the community. They are in a better position to avail government schemes and institutions. All this leads to enhanced economic and social security.”

Picture a farmer in a village in Madhya Pradesh, who has worked on her husband’s farm all her life. She has fed her children through it and does to this day. Then suddenly one day upon the death of her husband, her land is taken away. She is now the owner of nothing while continuing to cradle the burden of her entire family. And considering a majority of India’s population still lives in the villages, this is a common story for a large chunk of our own country. It is just a gross injustice that women farmers who toil a piece of land for years, are removed from the ownership of it. It would certainly behove us, as a society, to take measures to ensure women farmers, who form the majority of the agro-workforce, are able to gain the dignity that comes from owning their land. Otherwise, we will continue to wonder what causes the rural-economic distress each year, while this enormous elephant continues to grow, threatening all of our welfare.

To contribute to or help with the work done by WGWLO, click here.