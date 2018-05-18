Shilpa Shetty Shares The Goodness Of Sweetcorn With The Healthy Recipe Of Chili Garlic Corn

Corn might be a favorite vegetable/fruit during winter but don’t forget the way it spreads its goodness during the hot summer.

Rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, Niacin, Thiamin, minerals and antioxidants, corns are beneficial for digestion and skincare. Moreover, since it is rich in starch and carbohydrates, it helps fight dehydration, too.

Actor and Fitness-guru Shilpa Shetty recently shared a recipe of Chili Garlic Corn ‘with a twist’ that you will definitely enjoy as a healthy snack during the scorching heat.

In a quick cookery session on her Instagram page, she asked her viewers to ditch the boring boiled corns and try this new avatar of maize instead. Check it out!

Ingredients

2 sweetcorn cobs 2 tbsp. veg. or egg mayonnaise 1 tbsp. finely crushed garlic 1 tbsp. tomato ketchup 1 ½ tbsp. honey ¼ tbsp. cayenne pepper ½ red chili, finely chopped 1 tbsp. finely chopped coriander leaves Salt to taste Black pepper to taste. ½ lemon in juice form

Method

Steam the sweetcorn cobs for 10 minutes. Let it cool. Cut it into equal pieces and put it on skewers. Keep aside. Heat a pan and melt the garlic butter (preferably with oregano). Stir fry the sweetcorn a little. Take a bowl and mix mayonnaise, garlic, tomato ketchup, honey, cayenne pepper, chili, coriander, salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. Now brush this assortment on the corn. To garnish, sprinkle the coriander leaves.

