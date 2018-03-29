Shikha Pahwa On Challenges Interior Businesses Should Be Ready To Conquer

From asking her team ‘how’s this?’ to now making India ‘House This’, Shikha Pahwa makes us wonder about her resolute journey.

The Founder & CEO of House This India, Shikha runs the company along with her brother and CMO, Pranav Pahwa. The interior company has a vast presence across leading multi-brand retailers online and offline as well as single store retailers across India.

Shikha Pahwa tells us more about how she’s been at the helm of all things branding for her business and her experience.

How did your journey start at ‘House This’?

It was around seven years ago that we conceptualised the brand. The basic idea was to play the back end role in developing excellent quality home decor products for retailers. When we surveyed the market in 2007, we found that there were very few brands that had created a niche in Indian crafts and textiles. So the underlying drive was to become an ambassador for Indian textile. With this vision in mind, we started out as a homegrown decor manufacturing brand.

What were some of the challenges you faced while setting up this brand?

Ensuring product quality, which we considered to be our primary customer requirement, has been a constant challenge. We have always tried to weave a story in the décor, so it is not just a piece of furnishing but a part of the customer’s life. So creating unique designs has been something that we strive to do at all times. Why I feel this has been a challenge is because the market has not been entirely ready to accept the concept of a story attached to furnishings. Though right now it has fared well, back when we started out, it was quite challenging to convince the retailers to accept the idea.

Can you give us an insight into your competition space and how you are managing to make your brand stand apart?

The reality is that people can buy, for instance, bed sheets even at a local market, so warming up to the idea of branded quality bed sheets was a long process. There had been times when we had to deal with distributors who tried to manipulate the prices to get higher cuts. There had also been instances of replication of designs. Yes, challenges are still plenty, but we have been able to counter them with a solid design strategy, packaging, and marketing.

Speaking about standing apart in competition, would you like to share advice for budding entrepreneurs?

First of all, it is essential to have a message and even more important to communicate that to the customers. Also knowing your customer base inside out goes a long way in designing and marketing your products. It is not necessary to adopt a commercially acceptable mass approach to designing your products, the more you deep dive into your target audience, the easier it becomes to tackle competition. Also, have a firm distribution strategy in place. And lastly, be patient during the gestation period, and give your brand some time to evolve and succeed.

And, in general, self-learning and more importantly re-learning is crucial, especially as you hit your 30s. To ensure that you have an open mind at all times. Learn to become part of healthy discussions and debates. It is important to condition your mind to be free and nonjudgmental.

You’ve been in business for close to a decade. How has the market trends developed? And how has it affected and changed your business model?

I think a significant change is in the way people are accepting new and experimental products and moving away from convention. Customers have become more choosy and demanding, and in my case, they come back for the entire experience around home decor. Earlier, the battle in retail was about quality; now it is about packaging a specific experience around your product. Another game changer has been the advent of online retailing, as it has helped a lot of brands reach out to a broader consumer base. Having this seamless, direct to customer medium of retailing has benefited the retailers as well as the consumers.

As a woman business owner, what has been your experience – specifically from the gender perspective?

I am aware of the bias in the business, but I don’t let it come in the way of my work. I am not here to be termed as a ‘woman entrepreneur’ – I am a business owner. My gender doesn’t play any role in the way I run my business. There had been times when people tried to make me conscious of the fact that I am a woman running a business, especially when I am negotiating business, or even being harsh on them, but I never let them deter my will. But yes, I believe that there has been quite a lot of improvement in this regard.

Also, you started out this business as a fresher, do you think some more years of corporate experience would’ve helped you?

Post graduating from XLRI, I was placed at Unilever where I worked for a year. Obviously, the experience I had there was very unique and different than my experience as a business owner. I learned a lot about business while running my own brand, by making mistakes, etc. However, I wouldn’t say that maybe a few more years of corporate experience would’ve helped me, mainly because every job has a different environment and so the learnings are also different. I have always pushed myself to learn, assess and assimilate everything around me. Since I have believed in being committed to my cause, on the job learning as a businesswoman has been a good experience.

Talking about learning on the job, could you share some things that you have learned while at the helm of your own business?

Finding the right kind of people to be the part of your team is crucial. What I have learned is that in India you need to hire for attitude and not skills. Brand management is one aspect that I am constantly learning about, it will be an ongoing process at all times. Another thing that I have discovered is the way in which we need to deal with the government machinery.