Sherry Rehman Becomes The First Female Opposition Leader In Senate Of Pakistan

Sherry Rehman has signposted a new era in Pakistan’s legislature by becoming the first female opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.

Sherry is a senior Pakistani lawmaker from the opposition party of former President Asif Ali Zardari. She is also a former diplomat, a former journalist and a human right activist. Sherry acted as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States from the year 2011 to 2013. She is among 20 women lawmakers in a total of 104-member Senate.

Ina recent announcement, Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani declared Rehman’s appointment to the Senate. She was appointed in place of Aitzaz Ahsan who took a retirement this month. Sherry Rehman was appointed as an acknowledgment of her contribution to democracy.

Sherry has worked in close association with Benazir Bhutto in the past, the statement from the former Prime Minister’s party congratulated her for her appointment. Incidentally, Sherry got the appointment by toppling Azam Swati aside, who was also a strong candidate for the post.

Pakistan and its legislature have finally started noticing their women and this is apparent from the fact that a Hindu woman Krishna Kumari has also been selected as a member of the Senate. Her appointment signifies a big leap for Pakistan in terms of the country’s attitude towards the inclusion of women in politics.

H/T: The Times of India