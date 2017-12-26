Shekhar Kapur Met A 100 Y. O. Woman In MP And Was Inspired By Her Wisdom & Sense Of Humour

The wisdom we acquire in our life comes from two sources – from our own experiences and from what we learn from others. And recently, when Shekhar Kapur met a 100-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh, he unearthed a treasure of wisdom and was moved by her pure simplicity.

Wanting to share the wonderful chat he had with the elderly woman, he shared a photo of the woman on Twitter. He expressed how experiencing the world doesn’t mean to travel with a backpack around it, but to feel it in your soul as this lady so beautifully did.

Shekhar Kapur on Twitter She’s 100 years old. Served tea in the same spot for 50 years. Remembers serving Nehru tea too. Still laughs and jokes about her life. Sit with her and you are engulfed by her amazing aura. Great tea too. I travel the world searching for myself. And she found herself right here.

His post triggered the curiosity of many and the Twitterati wasted no time in responding to his engaging little encounter.

Mit J. on Twitter @shekharkapur Unsung hero

Some even applied their expert Sherlock skills to decode her exact location.

Aditi sinha on Twitter @shekharkapur So this is for everyone, if you visit Khajuraho, don’t forget to chit chat with her and sip a little tea, in front of SBI. 😇 #LifeIsSimpleKeepItSimple

Mayur Chavhan on Twitter @shekharkapur Really good message for who is really a legend and their story needs to be shared with people and that will make a difference in my opinion. I’m really inspired just looking at her that’s really something.

Sayantani Manisha on Twitter @shekharkapur In a complicated life that we lead ..such simple tales are overwhelming..it’s heart wrenching

Sanchiyta on Twitter @shekharkapur These people are the rarest kind who know what happiness is ….they just spread happiness around despite their sufferings ….the real gems !!