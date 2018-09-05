Shefali Shah Says That Bollywood Is Prejudiced Against Women Who Have Crossed 40

If you are one of those movie buffs who keep craving for substantial, meaningful cinema in a country where formula movies sell like hotcakes, then I am sure you have found your solace in Netflix. With productions like Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Love Per Square Feet etc. Netflix is literally reinventing how cinema and entertainment are consumed in our country.

Indo-German production Once Again directed by Kanwal Sethi is yet another addition to the illustrious list. The film premiered on Netflix on September 3 and is being hailed for the power packed performance delivered by Shefali Shah.

The film revolves around three main characters Tara, Amar, and Bombay. Tara, played by Shah, is a window in the film who gets into a stimulating friendship via letters and a dabba with a well-known actor, Amar (Neeraj Kabi).

“I know that the parallel with The Lunchbox (2013) is inevitable, but this story goes beyond. In this, the two protagonists meet and explore what it is to fall in love again,” said Shah in an interaction with The Indian Express.

Shah is not one of those actors who do Bollywood parties, post incessantly on social media, or interact with the media (unless for promotions). She is a dedicated actor who means nothing but business and never minces her words when it comes to putting forward her point of view.

Speaking on how the film industry gives more leverage to its men, Shah says, “Men in this industry are afforded more choices, regardless of age. For the most part, Bollywood doesn’t know what to do with a woman who has crossed 40. Only recently are parts being written for women like me, in films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Neeraj Ghaywan’s short film, Juice, which is one of the best roles I’ve ever played.”

Shah shares that she has picked Once Again for a special reason. She explains, “I’ve never done an all-out love story, and I jumped at the chance. I think the most powerful love stories are about unrequited love because they bring out the longing that comes along with it.” She adds, “What is the hardest thing one has to say in love, apart from “I’m sorry”? “I think it’s ‘goodbye’. That word closes the door on a relationship but it’s not really offering any closure.”

She has just finished shooting for a web series based on real-life case files of the Delhi Police and is enthusiastic about this new medium. She says, “I’m working on another web show and am excited about this new medium. I won’t do television again because it’s extremely demanding and they make you do work that you don’t love. There’s no quality control at all.”

H/T: The Indian Express