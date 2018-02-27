Sheena Jain Turned Her Mom’s Nagging To Eat Badam Into A Healthy Business Idea

Sheena Jain, the Founder of Sain Almond Milk, likes to call herself an ‘aspiring vegan.’ She does it for the health benefits, in her very own words.

To be honest, despite being aware of the vegan lifestyle, I have never been an enthusiast, so I was a bit nervous about talking to someone whose lifestyle differed so much from mine. We began by relishing in the fact that we both hailed from Jaipur, a beautiful and serene cultural gem.

“What was your childhood like?” I begin.

“I had a great childhood – I have some of my best memories in Jaipur, my hometown,” Sheena says. “My parents were always very supportive and they have been my constant source of motivation.”

She adds, “I saw my dad struggle with work and then grow one small factory into a great empire. And therefore, taught me the lesson that nothing is impossible.”

Curious about her choice to turn vegan, I ask her about the motivation behind her decision.

“My mother was quite sick for a while, but she is better now. But her health issues opened up my eyes to the dangers of dairy.”

She reveals that she was exposed to research data that enumerated the harms of consuming dairy products, which were derived from cows who were injected with hormones to increase production. “And since then, I have tried to keep my diet free of any dairy products.”

“The idea was to provide freshly made almond milk, even if it had a shorter shelf life,” Sheena explains when I ask her about the idea behind Sain. She goes on to comment that her venture could not have been possible without the utmost support of her husband and his help through every step of the journey. “I had not been working for quite a while after the birth of my first daughter and it was my husband who encouraged me to spark my idea into a flame – I’m utterly grateful for the support.”

However, Sheena points out that she wasn’t always this conscious about health. She recounts early college days in Delhi when she munched on junk food like the rest of us. “I wasn’t much of a sweet tooth though, not until after my marriage at least,” she adds. And although now she tries to keep her kids and husband’s diet to be as healthy as possible, she thinks that it’s okay to digress once in a while. “My husband has a hard time sticking to the vegan diet but he does his best,” she chuckles.

“Tell me more about Sain Almond Milk,” I ask.

“In a normal Indian household, it’s difficult to completely replace all dairy – for example, dahi or paneer. However, there can be a substitute for every day drinking milk. Humans have been conditioned to have cow’s milk over thousands of years but I believe that a plant-based diet is more beneficial to the body. Moreover, one out of three people in the world is lactose intolerant, whether they are aware or not. Their reaction could be something unnoticeable like a little gas or bloating or bigger allergic reactions. Thus, almond milk provides a great substitute for milk and also gives our body the required intake of nuts.”

Sheena laughs and adds, “After all, we have all had our Indian mothers nag us about eating our badams!”

And, how receptive was the market?

“‘I would rather use this money to buy a bottle of beer’ – that’s the meanest and funniest comment I have ever heard about my product,” Sheena recalls with good-humored laughter. “Awareness is definitely the biggest challenge that I face in India. People are usually not aware of the potential harms of dairy or the brutality the animals endure.Therefore, they either do not entertain the idea of substitutes like almond milk or don’t even know about it.”

Sheena adds, “I have had people confusing ‘Sain’ with the almond flavored milk you get at weddings because they don’t know better.” Sheena stresses, however, that she knows that a plant-based diet is more beneficial for the proper functioning of a human body. She hopes that more people will become aware of it and switch to healthier life choices.

“As of now, it is a challenge – but one that I am working to overcome!”

Health benefits or no, I really do feel that Sheena’s outlook on living a greener life is something to be mulled upon. In the end, I don’t know if I agree with Sheena or not, but my chat with her has inspired me to make my first order of Sain Almond Milk – I think I’ll get the Espresso flavor.

This article was first published on November 26, 2017.