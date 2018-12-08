She Has Been My Rock, My Person: Sonali Bendre On Her Sister Rupa Tai

When we are undergoing difficult times in our life, more than anyone it is our family that we turn to, seeking support, understanding, and strength. For actor Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer earlier this year, it was her sister who has been her best friend and true ally, who has been by her side.

Feeling blessed to have a sister like Rupa Tai, Sonali took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her sister.

“She has been my rock…my person… Rupa Tai was involved in my journey from when I was diagnosed to the time I was deciding the course of treatment to packing her bags and coming with me to New York. She was there from get-go,” she wrote.

She added, “Her transition from one role to another was seamless. A dictator when I needed to eat right or take my meds or an empathetic counselor alternating between giving advice and offering silent support when all I needed was to be alone with my thoughts. She was around. She was with me and by me, at all times.”