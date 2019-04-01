Shattering Stereotypes Associated With Muslim Women, Vogue Arabia Features Three Black Hijabi Models

In a welcoming change, Vogue Arabia has taken a step towards inclusivity by shattering stereotypical norms that are associated with modest fashion and Muslim women who want to pursue a career in the fashion industry.

The magazine in their April issue’s cover has featured three dark-skinned hijabi models Halima Aden, Ikram Abdi Omar, and Amina Adan, photographed by Txema Yeste and styled by magazine’s fashion director, Katie Trotter, who wanted to create a piece of art that brings about a change.

While it was a first for Omar and Adan to be on a cover for a fashion magazine, it was Aden’s second feature.

Sharing her thoughts on how wearing a hijab is a personal choice, Aden said, “I think it’s important to remember that wearing a hijab is a woman’s personal choice. It doesn’t make her any better or worse than another Muslim woman. To me, it symbolizes modesty and gives me a sense of power.”

Adding to it, the three models also spoke about the stigma and discrimination that they face, given the stereotypes associated with their religious identity. “Most people are afraid to ask questions and have a conversation about it, even if they are genuinely curious. All they know about Muslim people stems from the news or videos on the Internet about women not having the same rights as men,” said Adan.

This month’s issue of the magazine is dedicated to women’s empowerment and features stories about the three models and their path-breaking journey.

H/T: IDiva