Shataparni Bhattacharya Calls Out Moral Police On FB After Assault In The Park

Do the flag-bearers of moral policing ever realise that the shame that they are inflicting on others should be theirs in the first place?

Shataparni Bhattacharya, a 22-year-old student at the Jadavpur University, recently took up to Facebook to expose the people who abused and assaulted her for sitting with a male friend in a public park.

In her Facebook vent, she shared how she was approached by a group of ladies and asked to sit “properly” just because she was sitting with a male friend in a public park who had his arm around her shoulder.

“I had to face something really bad and I am not ashamed of the fact that I have been a victim of this. So I want those people to know that I’m not afraid to speak up,” Shataparni said in an interaction with The Quint.

The two were left “baffled” as they were not even sitting “improperly” to begin with. When Shataparni and her friend discussed their displeasure for the random act of moral-policing, the group of ladies probably over-heard them and returned with two men in civic clothing who claimed to be cops. The supposed “cops” then advised the two to behave themselves and threatened them by saying, “we’ll call our guys on you”.

When Shataparni raised her voice against the uncalled-for patronising she was asked to keep quiet owing to the fact that she was a girl. When they refused to buzz, the group of ladies started calling her names like “shameless”, “bad girl”, “brazen”, and said that she needs to be “locked away by the women police”.

Shataparni then called her dad who asked her to leave the scene immediately. Just when she was leaving “they grabbed” her “by the collar and by her arm” and started punching her and hitting her on the head. This is when she got an anxiety attack.

“Keep in mind also, that I have been SEXUALLY ASSAULTED in this same park and not a single person said anything then – but god forbid, someone, put their arm on my shoulder. If only these rich self-righteous vigilante types would do something that benefits society in some manner – if only they utilised all this energy to actually do some good for society”, Shataparni wrote.

Her message to her assaulters is “know what people’s rights are, know whether you have any legal standing yourself and don’t take justice into your own hands”.

Here is the full post:

