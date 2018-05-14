Shashaa Says Recording National Award-Winning Song Vaan Varunvan Was Extremely Emotional

The song ‘Vaan Varuvan’ from Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai won this year’s National Award for best female playback singer for Shashaa Tirupati. She didn’t understand the language well but the melody of the song captivated her.

“I didn’t understand the lyrics completely and was given an idea of what the song meant. But the melody was just too haunting. It hit me really hard and even till date I sing the song with a heavy heart,” said Shashaa to The News Minute.

Shashaa adds, “There is just so much pain and heartbreak in the way the song flows. When I sing ‘garvam konaal kalaai uraivan’ and then move on to the resolution which goes ‘kaadhal’, it is simply divine.”

“Heartbreak plays a major role in any artist,” she says candidly. “It could be losing a close friend or member of your family and the hurt you experienced because of them. When that emotion is inside you and you connect to a melody, it immediately taps into the pain. I’ve been through tremendous loss and pain in my life and I think that at some level I define pain,” she adds.

Although Shashaa in her singing career so far has sung songs in about 12 different languages, ‘Vaan Varuvan’ is the song she has found most challenging.

She recalled the day she recorded the song with Mr Rahman and called the day one of the most beautiful experiences, one that left her teary-eyed at the end of it. “We recorded three different versions of it before Rahman sir was satisfied with the output. He is very self-critical and tweaks and changes his own music constantly. After we finished recording though, I really broke down in my hotel room. It was a very emotional experience for me,” said Shashaa.

Shashaa also recalled the day when news about the National Award broke. She said she didn’t believe it for a long time. It was about 12:30 in the afternoon when Shashaa was sleeping and woke up with the continuous congratulatory messages and calls on her phone. “When I finally picked up and they told me I had won, I was just really confused. I was like what the hell are they saying? I really thought it was some kind of a mistake or prank,” she recalls.

When she finally believed it, she called up her mother and cried in happiness. She then called up Rahman who told her it was fruit for her hardwork. “When I called Rahman sir with the good news, he said it was a reward for my hard work and perseverance. But honestly, it was only because of his faith in me that I have achieved this. A lot of composers look for a singer with branding and existing position in the industry. But Rahman sir just looks at talent, even if you are a newcomer,” she said.

Shashaa has sung three dozen songs for AR Rahman and several more for other composers in 12 languages but till date, ‘Vaan Varuvan’ remains the melody she has found most challenging.

“I want to adopt a girl child by 2020. I want to ensure that there is another strong woman out there in the world and I have decided to name her Vaan. After all, the sky is the limit,” said Shashaa.

H/T: The News Minute