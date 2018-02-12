Sharmila Nicollet Is The First Indian To Qualify For The China Ladies PGA Tour

Sharmila Nicollet has brought laurels to India by qualifying for the China Ladies PGA Tour. She became the first Indian golfer to qualify for the tour.

Despite the tough course conditions, Sharmila faired pretty well and secured her card to the Tour by accelerating her performance in the last two rounds. The Tournament had Women’s World rankings points too as per a report by Sports Star Live.

The 26-year-old golfer hails from Bangalore and has Indo-French roots. The China LPGA Tour is just the stepping stone for Sharmila as she aims to collect sufficient points to qualify for the 2020 Olympics be performing in similar tournaments.

“I qualified for the CLPGA tour this week in tough conditions on a links course and great competition. It’s a good tour apart from Ladies European Tour to get out of my comfort zone and test myself in all weather and course conditions, which I feel will make me a better player. Also, it has world ranking points and I’m trying to work on getting them as much as I can on different tours because of the Olympics coming up. It has to be well planned. I am now looking forward to some LET events in Australia”, said Sharmila.

Thrilled by the feat, Sharmila took to Instagram to express her joy and the wish to go beyond her comfort zones.

Here is her post:

Made it in China this week!! Thrilled to qualify for the CLPGA tour 😊 Tough conditions on a links course and great competition. Most of ya’ll must be wondering why CLPGA? Well going forward I want to get out of my comfort zone and test myself in all conditions on different tours which I feel will make me a better player. Looking forward to the next two European events in Australia! #CLPGA 4,726 Likes, 73 Comments – Golf and Fitness (@sharmilanicollet) on Instagram: “Made it in China this week!! Thrilled to qualify for the CLPGA tour 😊 Tough conditions on a links…”

H/T: Sports Star Live