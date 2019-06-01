Sharmeen Obaid’s Short Film Depicts Life Journey Of Child Rights Activist Iqbal Masih, Who Was Killed At 12

Iqbal Masih, an 11-year-old Pakistani Christian boy who dared to raise his voice against abusive child labor, was shot dead in 1995 for his fearlessness and dreams of actually having a future. Bringing his story to the forefront, Oscar-winning Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid’s latest short film, Iqbal Masih Ka Bachpan, takes us through the life journey of the young child’s rights activist and his efforts to abolish child labor.

Iqbal was a bonded laborer from Muridke in Pakistan and always wanted to study but his poor family couldn’t afford to send him to school. For six years, Iqbal worked at a carpet weaving unit for 120 hours, seven days a week to pay off his father debt. At the age of 10, Iqbal escaped slavery when he learned that bonded labor was declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He attended the Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) School for former child slaves, completing a four-year education in two years. Over 3,000 Pakistani child labors were freed thanks to the efforts of Iqbal. He was honored with the Reebok Human Rights Award in 1994 and the Iqbal Masih Award for the Elimination of Child Labor was named after him by the United States Congress in 2009. On 16 April 1995, he was shot dead in Muridke, Pakistan, at the age of 12.

Produced by SOC Films, Iqbal Masih Ka Bachpan is the second in a series titled Shattering Silence, which comprises of four films and is “aimed at creating meaningful dialogue around issues of child abuse”.

