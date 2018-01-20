Sharmeen Nizami Becomes The First Kashmiri Woman To Compete In Snow Car Race

Nothing can be more amazing than living your dreams, and that is exactly how Sharmeen, 40, a doctor, feels. Her dream of participating in the snow car race held in Gulmarg, located at an altitude of 8000 ft, is finally coming true on January 20 and 21.

Sharmeen Mushtaq Nizami is set to become first female driver from Kashmir to compete in ‘Frozen Rush 2’, the country’s only snow auto-cross. The race will take place on January 20 and 21, in Gulmarg in North Kashmir, around 53 km from Srinagar. Gulmarg is loved for its natural beauty and the options it offers to ski lovers. The temperature drops to as low as minus 10 degrees and it receives about 10-12 feet snowfall, which makes it all the more risky for driving.

Despite the challenges and risks involved, Sharmeen is quite confident and also excited about the race. She has been driving for the past 20 years and when she is off duty, she practises driving in snow for the race. Her friends and family are also supporting and encouraging her. In an article featured on YourStory, she says, “If you have it in you, and you are provided with a well-structured platform to show your skills, then you must give it a try at least. Perhaps in the future, we will have a team of Kashmiri female racers too.”

Farah Zaidi, the organiser of the rally, informed that this is the second edition of the race. First edition of Frozen Rush took place last year on January 21 and had 38 participants. This year 50 participants will be competing in the race. Sharmeen is the only female participant.

Further giving details about the race, he said, “It will be a time-based lap race, and the track circuit is 1.25 km. Each car is allowed two laps, and the races will be held from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.” The Kashmir Off Road organises this event.

Talking about the race, Sharmeen says that she has been following the motor sporting activities of the group since its inception. Many of her friends and relatives are also associated with the organization, she added.

“Getting behind the wheel gives me a thrill, and participating in this event is like a dream come true for me. If you have it in you, and you are provided with a well-structured platform to show your skills, then you must give it a try at least,” says Sharmeen, hoping that more Kashmiri female racers would participate in such events in the future.

H/T: YourSory