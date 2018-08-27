Sharing The True Picture Of Parenthood, Serena Williams Asks Mommies To Share Their #ThisMama Stories

One often thinks that when it comes to celebs, they are pretty much clueless about parenthood as they are so busy with their work. Busting this myth, Serena Williams, who makes her return to the US Open on 27th August, recently shared a hilarious incident of flying with her 11-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena then proceeded to ask her Twitter followers to share similar experiences of motherhood, using the hashtag “This Mama.” And people responded, sharing some of the most hilarious and cutest memories of their children.

Megan on Twitter @serenawilliams My daughter and I planted some seeds together, hoping to grow flowers. I went outside to water them and told her to watch. She locked the sliding glass door on me. #ThisMama got locked out of the house by her two year old

Sarah Ockwell-Smith on Twitter @serenawilliams One of my sons used to ‘paint’ with his own poo. He would wake from a nap, totally silent, remove his diaper & finger paint all over his toys and cover the wheels of his toy cars in poo, then make poo tracks all over his cream walls.

Kaz Weida on Twitter @serenawilliams My daughter loved to take everything out of the pantry & put it all back in.

Marilyn Martha on Twitter @serenawilliams @MsPackyetti On my 32nd birthday, my 2.5 mos old son and I went to my mom’s house for the day. I nursed him then put him on my shoulder to burp. Turned my head to check the burp cloth to see if he had spit up, and he turned his head and spit up into my mouth.