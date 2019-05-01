Sharing The Beautiful Story Of Two Teenage Girls, Deepti Asthana Strives To Find ‘Lost Moments Of Childhood’

“I am an Indian, I am a woman. This is not only my story, these are the stories of many other women. Stories that have been overshadowed for too long. Stories that need to be told. I’m on a mission to bring attention to the stories of rural women in India. Stories which are not seen in our social circles or social media. Stories that tell not only of the constant struggle to survive but also of the celebration of life, culture. Stories of a woman’s strength to persevere in the most difficult of circumstances.”

This is how photographer Deepti Asthana explains her long-term project @womenofindia, where she tells stories of women living in remote corners of India. Recently, she took over @roadsandkingdoms‘ Instagram handle to post a story about teenage girls she met in a tiny village of Uttarakhand.

“This story is about teenage girls living in a small mountain village. A sheet of fog covered the mountains, roads, and forest, there I met Manisha and Babita, both aged 13. They were neighbours and friends, living in curiously attractive tiny stone houses. We became friends, we walked and played in nature,” she wrote.

Manisha was bold, had beautiful almond shaped eyes and thick long hair, Babita was a feeble girl who was often beaten by her grandmother if she didn't obey her. Obeying meant working all day long. She was 13 but looked like an 8-year-old kid. In such villages girls aged 10 are supposed to cook, help their mothers in fields, take cattle to forest, and collect wood for fuel while coming back. Sadly, these teenage girls were already being treated like women. But I wanted to photograph the child in them who perhaps still retains its innocence and finds happiness in nature.

“In such villages girls aged 10 are supposed to cook, help their mothers in fields, take cattle to forest, and collect wood for fuel while coming back. Sadly, these teenage girls were already being treated like women. But I wanted to photograph the child in them who perhaps still retains its innocence and finds happiness in nature,” she shared. “In unending pine forests set among the lofty peaks of western Himalayas, I was searching for our lost moments of childhood.”

