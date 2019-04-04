Sharing Stories Of Transwomen, Kalki Subramaniam Is Giving An Artistic Expression To Their Gender Identity

Section 377 was scrapped last year but still, the transgender community is doubtful about its positive results. Years of being sexually assaulted, judged, taunted and insulted have left an indelible mark on them, something which transgender activist and artist Kalki Subramaniam and transwoman Sowndharya Gopi are documenting as part of their project #MeTooFiles.

Kalki, the founder of Sahodari Foundation Centre for Education, Arts and Media, and Sowndharya, traveled for a year to meet over 100 transwomen and know their story. “We got them to place a hand impression with paint on handmade paper. Once it dried up, we wrote their stories on it,” said Kalki.

These will feature in an art show ‘Shut Up’ which will be exhibited in British Council, 737, Anna Salai in Chennai till April 14 and will provide “an artistic expression to the gender identity and sexual orientation of transgender people.”

“Apart from these, the show will have 10 of my paintings, acrylic, and watercolor works that transwomen did as a group, and pencil and pen sketches that transwomen did individually,” Kalki explained. “Of course, selling our works also provides us a livelihood; but more than that, we are able to express our pain, tell our stories, and talk about certain experiences we’ve kept locked up in ourselves for years.”

While working on the project, there were moments that the pain of the transgenders was unbearable for Kalki. “Many times, we would burst into tears,” she said. “But we had to stay strong for the transwomen who were opening up to us. We wanted to make this easy for them and didn’t want to further add to their sadness.”

She is planning to continue the project for a few more years, as she can “see how therapeutic the exercise is for transwomen. When they speak out, they feel healed.”

