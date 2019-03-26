Sharing Posters With Powerful Messages, This Project’s Mission Is To Stop The Current Politics Of Hate
“Futures free of hate, of discrimination and violence. Futures that are equitable, inclusive, utopic, thoughtful but also courageous”- that’s the motto of the online project Poster’s Unite. Sharing posters by artists from all over the world centered on this very motto, the project aims to stop the “current politics of hate”.
Via the posters they share, they want to “to counter divisiveness and the language of polarisation” by provoking, crafting, and nurturing alternative visions.
Here are some of the most powerful posters from their inspiring page:
To mark the anniversary of the Mahad Satyagraha, 20th March 1927 #AnnihilateCaste #CasteCrime #HonourKilling #Rape #ImpunityOfTheState #MahadSatyagraha #DrBhimraoRamjiAmbedkar #ThinkBeforeVoting #2020Group #PostersUnite #ArtistsUnite One poster for every night, Don’t give up the fight! https://www.postersunite.in/
I̶N̶S̶A̶N̶I̶Y̶A̶T̶? #HateCrime #MobLynching #CasteCrime #HonourKilling #Rape #ImpunityOfTheState #MeraBharatMahan #ThinkBeforeVoting #2020Group #PostersUnite #ArtistsUnite One poster for every night, Don’t give up the fight! https://www.postersunite.in/
The Transparent Conspiracy #NangaRaja #EmperorsNewClothes #ThinkBeforeVoting #FalseDreams #LoveThyNeighbour #PreetKiJeet #2020Group #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite One poster for every night, Don’t give up the fight! Sapno ke Saudagar, We see through you! https://www.postersunite.in/
Strike Out Hate #AntiHateSpeech #NoToPoliticsOfHate #ResistDivisiveness #InsistOnInclusion #2020Group #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite One poster for every night, Posters Unite! https://www.postersunite.in/
Sound of Resistance #PowerOfWords #AntiHateSpeech #FreeExpression #2020Group #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite One poster for every night, Posters Unite! https://www.postersunite.in/
Happy Women’s Day…The Force Continues! #WomenStrikeOnWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay #छप्पनइंचकासीना #HalfTheSky #YesToPeace #RightsForAll #2020Group #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite One poster for every night, Posters Unite! https://www.postersunite.in/
We The People Are Watching You #KisanCharter #FoodSecurity #DataSecurity #Sousveillance #PastPresentFuture #BlackAndWhite #WalkForTheFuture #2020Group #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite TOGETHER, we will be the Future we want to see One poster for every night, Shine the midnight light! https://2020group.space/ https://www.postersunite.in/
FARMERS ARE NOT JUST A RESIDUE FROM OUR PAST BUT INTEGRAL TO OUR FUTURE #BearersOfHistoricKnowledgeSkillsAndCulture #AgentsOFoodSafetySecurityAndSovereignty #GuardiansOfBioDiversityAndEcologicalSustainability #UnitedAgainstHate #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite #2020Group #WalkForTheFuture One poster for every night, Posters Unite! 2020: WALK FOR THE FUTURE Tomorrow, Saturday March 2nd, 2019. 4pm – 7pm Chalo Chaityabhoomi se Carter Road https://2020group.space https://www.postersunite.in/ https://www.facebook.com/2020-147598399370362/
WHEN A PERSON IS LYNCHED FOR THE FOOD HE HAD, IT IS THE CONSTITUTION WHICH GETS LYNCHED. – Justice Chandrachud #StopMobLynching #AgainstMobLynching #AntiLynching #NotInMyName #SpeakUp #UnitedAgainstHate #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite #2020Group One poster for every night, Posters Unite! Download hi-res poster and Stick on Streets, Share on Screens https://postersunite.in/ March 2nd /4 to 7p.m Chalo Shivaji Park se Carter Road 2020: Walk for the Future! https://2020group.space
Democracy cannot be mere Propaganda #NonMajoritarian #Desaffronise #LibertyEqualityFraternity #UndeclaredEmergency #2020 #ArtistsUnite #PostersUnite One poster for every night, Posters Unite! Download hi-res poster and Stick on Streets, Share on Screens https://postersunite.in/
