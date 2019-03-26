Sharing Posters With Powerful Messages, This Project’s Mission Is To Stop The Current Politics Of Hate

“Futures free of hate, of discrimination and violence. Futures that are equitable, inclusive, utopic, thoughtful but also courageous”- that’s the motto of the online project Poster’s Unite. Sharing posters by artists from all over the world centered on this very motto, the project aims to stop the “current politics of hate”.

Via the posters they share, they want to “to counter divisiveness and the language of polarisation” by provoking, crafting, and nurturing alternative visions.

Here are some of the most powerful posters from their inspiring page: