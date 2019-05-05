Shanti Verma Opens Up About Breaking Her Fast-Unto-Death Against Response To Her Sexual Harassment Case

It was in the wake of the #MeToo movement in India when Shanti Verma claimed that she was sexually harassed and molested by her seniors at the All India Radio (AIR) station in Obra city (about 137 kilometers from Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh, on two separate occasions in the year 2010 and 2016.

According to Shanti, she had been on night duty when during a night shift of a transmission, the DO, Srikrishna walked in and played a CD, which turned out to be a ‘blue film’. When she recoiled in shock, he placed his hand on her thigh and asked her for a kiss. Although Shanti filed her complaint with AIR’s Assistant Director Generals against Srikrishna, he was transferred but not fired. She alleges that several times during her tenure, ‘blue films’ would be played over and over by security guards in the control room.

The second incident also occurred during her night shift in 2016. Talking about the incident she shared with The Quint, “It was the night before Holi. I’d been assigned the evening transmission between 9.30 and 10pm – and I sat there, behind the glass of the control room, the lone security guard on duty that night- Mahanarayan Singh-came and stood in front. Singh wasn’t in uniform. He was in civil-clothes and stood behind the glass, leering at me. I complained to Subhash Mishra, the engineer on duty (EOD) with me. Incidentally, Mishra had been present that night too, in 2010).”

When Shanti shouted to Mishra to pull up the guard for his antics, he allegedly ordered her to come outside so they could hear her better. “Mishra grabbed me by the hand and the sleeve of my orange kameez tore. The guard struck me as well,” she said. While Shanti managed to move out of the situation, she claimed that she had realised she’d had enough. After filing an official complaint with Prasar Bharati, she filed an FIR. Prasar Bharti’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) conducted an investigation into the case.

In the course of the #MeToo movement, many accounts by AIR’s casual women employees were reported in Shahdol and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, Obra in Uttar Pradesh, Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh by women employees who were subject to sexual harassment by their male superiors. As a result, in November 2018, Maneka Gandhi wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to probe the series of sexual harassment complaints while the National Commission for Women too announced that it will set up an inquiry panel to look into the matter.

As the events unfolded, Shanti announced that she will sit on a fast-unto-death from April 15 if AIR failed to address her issue, as it has been three years now that she had been stopped from being assigned any duty by AIR Obra, post the complaint she filed. Shanti’s demands were to re-open the investigation, in which all the perpetrators she had named in two separate cases of sexual harassment will have to be investigated again, and that she be assigned to her duty with sufficient compensation. While Shanti was assured of an action in the meetings held between AIR on one side and Shanti, the NCW, and the union on the other side, no solution was offered.

On April 18, Shanti broke her fast at a gurudwara in New Delhi before she took a train back to Obra after receiving calls from her husband who informed her of their son’s illness. “I had this moment of utter despair when I looked around me and realised I was all alone. I had no supporters. My son was sick. Was there any point to sticking around here?” she told The Quint. “It was hard to eat too much, after you’ve fasted for four days. I was also struggling with guilt. Guilt over having given up the fast. It’s been almost two weeks since I took the train back to Obra, and I’m still confused about whether I lost or simply pressed ‘pause’. I’d been fighting so vehemently and now, suddenly, I found myself back home.”

Since her return, Shanti has received two letters from AIR. One bears the time stamp of 9 April 2019 (a week before Shanti reached Delhi) to say that her allegations had already been investigated and an ICC report has been provided to her where her claims that a proper investigation wasn’t conducted are stated as invalid.

The second letter, bearing the stamp of 16 April 2019 tells her that her allegations will be re-investigated – but without offering a concrete date or the knowledge of whether an ICC will re-open the case.

