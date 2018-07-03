Shantanu, A Model With Vitiligo, Sat Down With Us To Study Human Beauty With An Artistic Eye

Honestly, enough of the fashion magazines feeding our lives (and timelines) with over-sexualized images of humans with perfectly engineered boobs and butts and flawless skin. I am so glad the underground Indian fashion is growing stronger by the day, digging its own space in the field of art and culture.

I recently stumbled upon the IG page of Shantanu Gosavi, an art model based out of Ahmedabad. Trust me, when I say this boy is potentially everything that West’s Winnie Harlow is. A graduate of Textile Design, he is currently shaping his career as a freelance model while catching up with new hobbies like Kathak dance. “I never thought I could pose for the cameras until a local retailer for Levis denim brand spotted me. This was 2 years ago. When I posted these pictures on social media, I happened to attract the attention of brands/photographers who were looking forward to collaborating with unconventional models like me,” Shantanu tells IWB.

The 22-year-old creative has a skin condition called Leucoderma or Vitiligo which is basically the absence of melanin in one’s body. And if you think he ‘suffers’ from Vitiligo, you must observe how he makes those romanticized images showing-off his gorgeous skin. “As a child, I never got the ‘attention’ because I had Vitiligo. My family and schoolmates considered this skin-type perfectly normal. It’s only after college that I’ve begun to receive the word of appreciation and recognition (as a model). It feels different and I like it,” smiles Shantanu.

My favourite series from his portfolio is the one where he is paired with beautiful pastel flowers. According to him, it was the photographer’s (@arka_patra) idea to compare his pale skin with wildflowers in muted tones so the viewers could see the naked slender art the nature creates.

During our conversation, Shantanu described his work as something which helps him rectify the faulty perceptions our society has regarding beauty. For example, in the series ‘The Beautiful Man’ (Concept @misterghosh, Styling @nomadic_instincts91, and Photography @raventondays), you can see his unique relationship with sarees breaking the age-old gender pattern. “I don’t think any garment should come with the tag of gender-specification,” he shares.

I like interacting with people like Shantanu Gosavi who’re creating their niche in the art world. If you think you’re someone I should pen down the story of, write to me at contactindianwomen@gmail.com.