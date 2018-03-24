Shalini Santhosh On Running An All-Women Team To Make Healthy Food For Moms And Their Babies

“Arre yeh to kuch bhi khane mein natak karta hai, bus inhe toh burger-pizza chahiye!”– a common conversation starter between desperate mothers wanting their kids to eat healthy. While the dear mommies blame it on their child’s insistence to show their nakhre, their limitless love for the unhealthy food (from heaven) is because of the baby food they consumed as a toddler.

“Working moms find it easier to pick up baby food from the shelf as it would save their time but the commercial baby food limited to rice or wheat is high on refined flour, sugar or corn syrup, processed sugar, hydrogenated fats, artificial nutritional supplements, artificial flavors and preservatives,” says founder of Early Foods, Shalini Santhosh. She started the company after facing the dilemma of feeding solid food to her six-month-old son.

Early Foods makes organic, fresh and chemical and preservative-free food not only for children but also for kids, pregnant women & breastfeeding mothers. They make porridge mixes, health drinks, cookies and rusks using whole grain flour, jaggery, cow butter and dates as sweeteners and millets, dry fruits & seeds. And as for the ‘How baby food is connected to a child’s love for junk food” well, you’ve to read my engaging chat with Shalini to find out.

Well, the same old question, but how did it all start?

Haha! Somehow I always had this concern for health and wellness. But when, as a new mom, I was struggling to find healthy food options for my six-month-old baby, my concern became a purpose. Me, my mother, your parents they all grew up eating good baby food, and that’s why we are healthier than the kids today. But this artificial, preservative filled- chemical food isn’t allowing our children to be the same.

The maternity leave gave me a break from my busy schedule in 2014 and allowed me to think about what I am doing? Is leading the data analytics team at eClerx the right thing, was it the path I am supposed to walk?

If I am not wrong, you quit your job after that and started Early Foods?

I didn’t want to start anything big outright because I was not from an FMCG background, also I held a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, not really relevant to the food industry. I read and researched a lot, contacted other people in the industry to discuss the hows and whats, and the specific guidelines.

So, initially, it was an online store in August 2015. Our early customers were family and friends. It was only later that we did a bit of social media promotion but we primarily believe in word-of-mouth promotion, a mother telling another mother about the goodness of our products- what can be more authentic than that?

So true. So, how did you evaluate if your products are being liked or not?

We welcome feedback, even criticism, because even that helps you improve. People leave us emails, messages on social media, some even call me up! In the initial six months, I used to call up our consumers and ask them if they find the packaging okay, is the sweetness of the food right because we use date powder instead of sugar. I don’t mind growing at a slow pace but the quality cannot be compromised. It was this journey of trial and errors which has brought us where we are today.

It’s not every day you meet a person with such strong beliefs. So, what would you call your biggest challenge to date?

Well, finding the right vendors were the biggest challenge. You know, they are always looking for a higher margin where there is more profit.

Their products are also available on e-commerce sites like Amazon India, Firstcry, BabyChakra and BabyGogo. They can also be found in premium organic stores in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat.

What about your family, did they support your decision to quit your job and start your own business?

Calling them just supportive would be an understatement. Especially my mother, who stood strong by my idea and still works alongside me. She handles our production unit in Pune and leaves me pressure-free to handle other aspects of my work.

So, no classic ‘Let your child grow up, then work’ advice?

Obviously, there were, but only outsiders, my own family just stressed that I work but also ensure that I find time to bond with my child. I myself thought about it, but I knew that if I don’t start now, my baad me karlenge would never come.

Exactly! And what about your husband, was he okay with being the sole earner for an uncertain period of time till your work took off?

What I was planning to start may have crashed and burned, who knows, but my husband gave his nod of support almost instantly. He just said that if it is something that is coming from your heart, go ahead and do it. My in-laws were equally encouraging and were ready to give me the push I needed- moral and financial.

My husband has been my mentor throughout like where to invest, how the industry works, what is the next step in terms of retail, how should we go about marketing, branding, and even when things looked a bit shaky, he is always there. He says, “Go slow but never deviate from your true path and compromise.”

You have an amazing support system in the form of your family, what would be your advice to other mommy-preneurs like you, so that do they can too, bring their family into the business?

Keep your intentions strong and aim true. Be clear what you want to do and why you want to do it. So, when it comes to convincing your family about your dreams the battle is already half won. Because if you don’t trust yourself it becomes very difficult for someone else to believe you. Arre koi neend se acchanak bhi utha de na tab bhi your trust in yourself shouldn’t blur out.

(I hear her son, Tejasvin, in the background calling out for his buddy, Himani, in an adorable voice)

Well, as Tejasvin is here, why don’t you tell me about his part in Early Foods?

He was my guinea pig! (she said laughing, as I hear her son giggling at her laugh). He has eaten every product we have made. He was our critique-king and his expressions after eating my experiments would tell me if they are good to go or off to the trash.

Well, he is 3 and a half-year-old now, and doesn’t eat the baby food but loves to eat the cookies I make.

Cookies! Yum! Before I lose my focus here, tell me what is the secret of your recipes?

None, it’s just the product of four things –

Traditional recipes that our grannies and mothers are a pro in making. I just added the quality of ‘instant-made’ to it.

My own research.

Talking to parents to know what they think should be in the diet of their baby.

And last what the paediatricians suggested should be introduced in a child’s diet and at what age.

Ooh, you did your homework well. But as you earlier mentioned, healthy baby food existed then what made it extinct?

We are busy copying western eating habits and feeding our kids just rice or wheat porridge, keeping other necessary nutrients away from them. They hold a 360-degree advantage if you ask me. Like millets, they make such a wholesome meal and just need 1/10th of the water compared to rice to be grown plus it’s a naturally pest resistant crop- so a healthy meal for kids and a stress-free crop for farmers.

Another plus of exposing your kid’s taste buds to such variety of tastes so early on is that they start to crave for healthy foods as they grow up, they actually like it. Their unhealthy addiction to junk food is subdued and your child may even prefer your ghar ki daal-sabzi over it.

You have no idea how many mothers crave for that day. What about balancing work and life?

It is challenging, especially with a small child. But as I am my own boss, so I plan things in a way that suits me. My work timings are from 8 am to 1 pm when my son is in school and after that, my time is for my kid. I don’t let any work-related thing disturb it.

Wow, a pretty well-maintained schedule! So how do you maintain his healthy schedule now that he is in school given that he can eat anything off the tiffins of his friends there?

I am not some ‘healthy-food-monster-mommy’. I know if I keep saying no to him for what he wants, he will eat it somewhere and lie about it to me. I don’t want that, so I maintain an 80-20 system, where he eats 80% healthy food and 20% is reserved for chocolates, burgers, chips etc.

Early Foods have a policy where they strictly mandate the retailer to remove products older than three weeks from the shelves.

Tell me about the super team behind Early Foods.

Our production unit in Pune has women workers who are in the age group of 40+ who are all mostly married and have kids. Seeing them empowered, gaining confidence as they earn for their family and step out of their houses due to us is a great feeling. A few other mothers work part-time from home with me to help in accounting, networking with retailers, social media, invoicing, checking delivery and dispatch, blogging, and video production.

An all-women team, that’s amazing!

Yep, and we strive to keep them comfortable, like for our production team we provide them with a higher payment than what other companies pay, even though they fall in the non-skilled labour category. They are allowed to take an off when need is and we don’t cut their money on it at all. Their happiness and comfort are important to us.

As for the mothers who work for me, I gave them the option to work from home so like me they can too manage their family and work simultaneously. These women have this burning fire to do something and what’s better than a woman realizing her dreams helping them do the same with ease.

These mothers must be so thankful for your support. Talking about mothers, we often forget to think of the health needs of a new mother, any advice to them?

I would say to them that it’s your milk they will be surviving on for months to come, your nursing that will give them the strength to walk and for that, you need to be fit. After delivery, have fresh fruit, sonth aur metthi ke ladoo, and above all, add ragi to your diet- have ragi ladoos, porridge, idli etc. Also we have products for new moms as well like healthy Munchies (Panjiri) made of suga-free dry fruits & seeds and sugar free dry fruit ladoos.

This year, Shalini is planning on presenting healthy food for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers as well.

What about the competition, Shalini, with the existing popular baby food brands in the market?

Haven’t really given it much thought, because I know that quality always wins in the end and maintaining that is my motto.

Well, our conversation didn’t end here as Shalini, being the angel that she is, promised to send us some of her yummy cookies! Yay, cookies! *tapping my foot in eager impatience for them to get here*