Shalini Digvijay Of ‘Baketitude’ On Learning From Her Mom And Preserving Her Recipes

Shalini Digvijay calls herself a “mad home baker.” She is a food blogger, a freelance writer, a food photographer, the brain behind Baketitude and what else? Oh, she also happens to be my former mathematics teacher.

Going by the fact that back in school I was the kind of student who didn’t really have a cordial relationship with mathematics, you can actually calculate the level of nerves I must have wracked before approaching her.

I approached her for the interview because lately, she had been giving me some sleepless nights. Thank God the reason wasn’t mathematics this time (we have both bid our adieu to the subject). It was her mad baking skills that had been featuring in my gastronomical fantasies and giving me some major food dreams. I had to talk to her. Here are excerpts from the interview:

When did you start baking?

Oh, I have been baking since forever. I think I started baking when I was 10 or 12.

What is it about baking that pulled you to it?

Oh, it is just therapeutic. I used to bake to destress myself and from there it became a passion.

Tell me about the moment of realization when you decided that yes this was your calling?

Sometime around 2010-11, my husband was in a high-pressure post. It was driving me nuts, I could not work and I had no time for myself. That is when I started blogging. In general, if you are good at something you make that again and again but since I was blogging I had to constantly come up with new ideas and experiments. That’s how I started gaining confidence.

It was in 2014 when I thought okay I have had enough of schools and red pens and I started freelancing. Even before I tried to go out and approach people they were reaching out to me and started asking me to write for them.

What is the source of your recipes?

I have my basic book, then, of course, the internet. But here is the click. I live in Bombay and all the ingredients, as well as the dishes, do not really turn out same with the varying weather. Like I can’t adopt a recipe by some American blogger as is and I need to make a few changes to it so that it turns out well in Mumbai’s humid weather. Take for instance sourdough, the flour that you get in Northern India, is way different than what you get here in Mumbai or somewhere else. Experience tells you this much that you can’t follow a recipe blindly. Anyway copying a dish 100% doesn’t make any change. Why do you even have to do it if it is already there?

Since you mentioned sourdough, I have been seeing a lot of it on your feed. Please tell me more about it.

It is the healthiest bread ever and an ancient technique is employed to make it. While the regular bread that you see uses factory-made yeast, we ferment the dough for it at home. It is wild yeast. You leave the dough outside and the atmospheric bacteria feed on the sugar that is present in the flour. Sourdough varies with the weather and place and that’s why a sourdough bread made in Mumbai would be different from the one made in Delhi or any other place. Nothing artificial and no fats go into its making.

When you talk about dieting or healthy eating, baked cakes and bread are the first things to be removed from the diet. How do you bake healthy?

I am not into commercial baking right now and obviously, someone from my family has to consume it at the end of it. You can have a limited amount of fat in a day and it is criminal to indulge for more than two days. So obviously you have to balance it out and incorporate healthy food and recipes.

What would be your craziest kitchen experiment that went wrong?

There was this time when I was baking bread in the oven and it caught fire.

Would you like to share with us one of the moments when you dreaded cooking something but it turned out to be good?

Earlier I had this habit of writing down recipes of whatever I cooked but since the entry of all these smartphones and gadgets to the scene I started saving them on my phone. One of my phones blanked out last year and I lost all my data. It was around the time when I had to make Christmas cakes for one of my friends. I remembered a little of the recipe and relied on my memory to make them but I spent the following two days in trepidation. It was a huge relief after she told me that the cakes came out great and that is when I decided that I will always write down the recipes.

Who is your biggest food critic?

My son, Upamanyu.

Is he a part of your kitchen?

Only when I am cooking something fancy.

What is his favorite dish cooked by you?

He loves all things chocolate, so chocolate chip cookies would be his favorite dish. Also, he loves nicely done brownies but always the ones with egg. While a lot of people have been baking eggless brownies for quite some time now, including myself, but nothing gives them the texture that eggs do.

By the way, your Rasmalai cake has been giving me sleepless nights!

(Laughs) Well yes, it has been quite a hit for a couple of years now. Will you believe it if I told you that it wasn’t made by an Indian first? It is the brainchild of a New Yorker and featured in The New York Times some three years ago.

What is your comfort food?

Vanilla pound cake! That’s why I don’t make it that often because when you make it you eat it.

If I take a walk through your kitchen, what would it be like?

It would be all chaos! My kitchen is like a laboratory during the day. It is only at night when I ensure that everything is spic and span, only then do I go to sleep.

I have been following how you keep experimenting with food and molecular gastronomy is among the latest of your experiments. Tell me about it.

Oh, I am just learning about it. There are not many books available and you cannot always rely on what you get on the internet and that’s why I am thinking to take lessons from a professional. I will tell you something interesting, there is this powder called Maltodextrin which converts fats into powder. It is like you take basil oil or chilly oil mix with it and it becomes a powder. The instant it goes into your mouth it melts back into fat. It is like an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

If I am not wrong, you have a Kashmir connect, right?

Well, not exactly. I am Dogri. I belong to a place that is on the Northern side of Himachal Pradesh and that is why is in close proximities to the Southern part of Kashmir.

How has the region influenced your cooking sensibilities?

Typically Dogri food has heavy Punjabi influences but since my mom is from Jammu, some of that comes in my cooking as well. For instance, the kind of spices that are used in Kashmiri cuisine and stuff. I incorporate that into my cooking as well.

Are there different spices for the cuisine?

No, the spices are not different. It is the way we use them. For example, we use saunf and saunth powder together and that gives a distinct flavor.

Oh yes, I read one of those recipes on your blog but then I gave up the idea because I thought that I would make a disaster.

Oh, you should never shy away from trying. Do it. How else would you find out what you are good at? (Well, what do I say, once a teacher always a teacher.)

How has your experience been as an army wife?

It is a prized and valuable setup. It is when your husband gets posted in the field that you realize the importance of the setup as everyone comes forward as a family and takes you under their wing.

Are you trying to monetize your blog?

Yes, I am thinking of doing it now. Of course, the process has its own hassles but I have started thinking about it.

Now that you have stopped teaching mathematics, any plans of teaching baking?

Of course! I used to do it but stopped for a while because I wanted to concentrate on my son as he had his boards. He is done with his boards now and I would resume teaching. It is so much fun!

Which dish made by your mom do you cherish the most?

Rajma, hands down. Every home has a distinct taste when it comes to rajma and I just live by the rajma that my mom makes.

How are you carrying your mom’s food legacy forward?

I have learned all cooking skills from her. I have not made any changes to any of her recipes at all and have adopted them as it is to the best of my strength.

What would be your favorite baking ingredient?

Butter!

Many a time while the food turns out to be good in taste it looks ghastly owing to a bad presentation. What would be your easy tip for beautiful looking food?

When it comes to garnishing always remember that less is more. Overdoing it takes away the focus from the main dish and if done right it can add to the charm of the dish.

Would you like to share any food photography tips with us for clicking social media-worthy pictures?

The first rule would always be that never ever use your phone’s flash while clicking a picture. The food that is undercooked gives better pictures than food that is overcooked. Think of cauliflower in the context and you will understand. Try clicking pictures in the daytime because you get natural light and nothing can beat that.

What is your life’s baketitude?

Share the calories. That’s my motto.

Picture Courtesy: Shalini Digvijay