Shakti Mills Juvenile Rape Convict Is A Serial Offender, Shows Where The Correction System Fails

It was the year 2013 when 17-year-old Akash Jadhav was sent to a correction home when he was convicted for the gang rape of a photojournalist in 2013. While that time he showed remorse and promised to his parents that he would now lead a crime-free life, today, at 22, he dreams of ruling Bombay by forming an underworld gang for which he is exhorting youngsters.

“Jadhav has become a habitual offender. Three years confinement for the gang-rape did not deter him from committing crimes. It appears that he has no fear of the law and continues to indulge in some criminal activities. This is the third criminal case against him since his release from the remand home,” said an officer from Agripada police.

The Juvenile Justice Board (Mumbai city) had ordered in July 2014 that Jadhav and another minor in the gang rape case to be sent to Nashik Borstal School for three years which is the maximum permissible period of punishment as per the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000.

There, Jadhav started studying, enrolled in various vocational training courses and even began writing poems and drawing sketches. He scored remarkably well in his Class 10th exams and also performed well in his vocational courses for two-wheelers, air-conditioner, and refrigerator repairs. He was released from the correction home in July 2017.

Akash extorts and assaults people now. He recently assaulted a 48-year-old man from Mahalaxmi in Mumbai and was arrested for the third time since July 2017, when he was released from Nashik Borstal School. He was first arrested just 2 months after his release, for assaulting a man from Lower Parel.

He also allegedly formed a group on WhatsApp named “Bombay Bhai” where he exhorted youngsters to join the gang and “ruling Mumbai” with them. Young boys were told to become “bhais” in order to earn easy money and respect.

In the last case, along with him, his two friends, Akash Gadkari and Siddhesh Tondwalkar — were also arrested on Thursday.

The complainant, Balaram Kadam, was assaulted at 2am on Thursday by Jadhav, Gadkari, and Tondwalkar, as he was returning home. “When Kadam resisted, the three started assaulting him. They abused, punched and kicked him. They threatened to kill him if he ever crossed their path,” said a police officer.

A case was registered against the three under sections 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Akash Jadhav’s life since he was released from the correction home is a nod towards how terribly our reform system is failing. Expectations that a minor would emerge as a changed individual after spending three years in a reform home are put to an end with such examples.

Is our system crumbling, unable to provide the right atmosphere and life that would make such juveniles realise the error of their ways? Is the period of three years in correction homes enough to alter an individual’s perception, and what happens afterward – puzzles which need to be solved if we don’t want our youth to stray away in the path of crime?

