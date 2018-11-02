Shaili Chopra On The Inclusivity Of #MeTooIndia And The Way Ahead For The Movement

As time passes on since the inception of #MeTooIndia, many speculations are being made about the future course for the movement so that it doesn’t get diluted with the same pace that it took to prominence.

For #MeTooIndia to bring about any significant changes, it is integral for it to leave after-effects that sustain the test of time and keep standing as a testimony of its revolutionary spirit for years to come. But how to bring about these lasting effects? How inclusive is #MeTooIndia? And who will bring out these changes? And most importantly, what is the future course of #MeTooIndia?

In the wake of answering these questions, Indian Women Blog has partnered with Safecity. We have taken over their Twitter handle for a week where we are curating conversations on women’s safety and #MeToo in India.

For one such conversation, we reached out to Shaili Chopra, the founder of SheThePeople.TV and the co-author of Feminist Rani. Through an engaging Twitter dialogue with her, we tried tracing the future course for #MeTooIndia, the inclusivity within the movement, and more.

As we went about building a discourse on the future course of #MeToo, Varsha Bhargavi, advisor at Child Rights Protection Forum and Namrata Sadhwani, editor at Momspresso also joined us in the conversation.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On the new interpretations that Feminist Rani is bringing in the outrage of #MeToo

Shaili Chopra on Twitter I believe the conversations in #feministrani are putting the issues right in the mainstream – we are talking of everyday feminism, courage and vulnerabilities https://t.co/5GkB94nhy0

On the misconceptions in mainstream feminism today

Shaili Chopra on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog That one person’s feminism is greater than the other’s – instead I believe feminism is inclusive and it’s aimed at eliminating patriarchy by both men and women #feministrani

On the inclusivity of #MeTooIndia

Namrata Sadhvani on Twitter @pinthecreep @shailichopra @indianwomenblog By and large I feel that the #MeTooIndia movement is restricted to urban areas, where social media usage is prominent. The onus is now on everyone to move it beyond & wider, to open up conversations at every level.

Varsha on Twitter @NamrataSadhvani @pinthecreep @shailichopra @indianwomenblog Which is why we at @iwillgoout2017 are taking it iffline. Ww designed a t questionnaire in #Telugu language for our NGO partners in #Telangana si they can encourage their women staff to report #harassment at workplaces.

Shaili Chopra on Twitter As the movement picked momentum its slowly but surely seeing more people come out and speak. I believe it will get more inclusive as the conversations cpnnect more people. But was deeply affected by the story of the 13 yo in Tamil Nadu who was murdered https://t.co/GJg5487diq

On the eerie silence assumed by major media houses in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old in Tamil Nadu

Namrata Sadhvani on Twitter @pinthecreep @shailichopra @indianwomenblog Too many people afraid of the skeletons dropping out of their closets, if they make too much noise.

On the institutional procedures need to be put into implementation as the next step forward for # MeTooIndia

Varsha on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog @shailichopra The #ZeroTolerance policy for each organisation should be drafted after consulting their women employees and should not be limited to the definition given in the #SHWWAct

Varsha on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog @shailichopra Most media outlets are merely publishing the company press releases without asking uncomfortable questions. Hokd the employer accoubtabke. How many employers have been slapped with Rs. 50K fine as per #SHWWAct by @MinistryWCD?

Shaili Chopra on Twitter I think institutional mechanisms are important but more important is how independent the process is and how involved and active the board is – we need not just empathy but proactiveness https://t.co/VNw02RV89b

On proactive monitoring of harassment

https://twitter.com/shailichopra/status/1057969450824151040

On the actions that urban India can take to take #MeTooIndia to the rural women

Shaili Chopra on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog I think its not for us to take it to someone – we have to have conversations with each other and empower each other to talk. Sharing and being understanding of others’ situations is a big part of this momentum

Shaili Chopra on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog Also truly believe women across India are slowly but surely getting aware of this. We aren’t talking of #metoo in one language. Its the language of empathy and belief that’s making us want to come out @IndiaMeToo

On the impact of #MeToo on the institution of marriage

Shaili Chopra on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog @kalkikanmani @hankypanty I believe it strengthens some relationships and brings an element of honesty. But given our society I imagine it questions certain relationships because #MeToo india has forced people to rethink of relationships

Shaili Chopra on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog @kalkikanmani @hankypanty It should but will it? Its a long road. We have made a start. Also marital rape itself hasn’t got the law in place.

Shaili Chopra on Twitter @pinthecreep @indianwomenblog @kalkikanmani @hankypanty But what @kalkikanmani says in #feministrani is important – we have to stop let institutions define our existence – we cant look for identity in those #feministrani

Shaili’s Feminist Rani is a collection of interviews with path-breakers of the day including people like Kalki Koechlin, Gul Panag, Aditi Mittal, Gauri Sawant, and many more. The book through expansive conversations provides a perspective on the evolving concept of feminism in an age when women are taking charge and leading the way. You can buy the book here.