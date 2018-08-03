Shahrukh Khan’s Foundation Is Supporting Acid Attack Survivors With Skin Banking Project

Shahrukh Khan’s Meer Foundation works extensively towards empowering women, who are subjected to acid violence. The foundation has now joined hands with Vogue India and Hothur Foundation to create awareness about skin banking for acid attack survivors.

Skin banking is one of the projects by the Hothur Foundation which encourages donation of skin that can be used to treat victims of acid burns.

In a video, shared by Shahrukh Khan on his Instagram, he is urging his followers to lend their support towards acid-attack survivors. “Beauty is not skin deep, is often said but not really felt. We all need well, but we look away, we shy away from looking at things that are unpleasant, yet we want social acceptance for ourselves, we discriminate from inside, yet we fight for empowerment, yes we all need well, but we do look away.”

#Repost @vogueindia ・・・ Most acknowledge the need to empower victims of acid attacks, and yet, these women struggle with things as basic as acceptance. Vogue has joined hands with @Kulsumshadab's @hothurfoundation and Shah Rukh Khan's @meerfoundationofficial, in their resolve to give victims of these heartless acts of violence, a new lease on life. #BraveIsBeautiful #SkinBanking

Khan told Vogue India that he is honoured to associate himself with such a cause. “I think it is important to stand by people who have faced unfortunate events in their life. It is a way of thanking God that we can get an opportunity to stand beside them and share the love that we the more fortunate ones have had,” he said.