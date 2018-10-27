Shahnaz Habib Wins The Very First JCB Prize For Literature For Her Translation Of Jasmine Days

“I think most of us who work with words are so steeled for rejection and killing your darlings that it feels bizarre to win something,” says writer and translator Shahnaz Habib, whose debut translation has won the JCB Prize for Literature in its inaugural year.

JCB Prize extends a prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a separate prize of Rs 5 lakh is awarded to the translator in case the winning entry is a translation. As the translator of Benyamin’s Jasmine Days, Shahnaz has picked up Rs 5 lakh as her share of the prize money.

In a recent interaction with Scroll, she talked about what attracted her to Jasmine Days, the process of translation, and how she bridged the gap between English and Malayalam.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On Jasmine Days winning the JCB Prize

Shahnaz is super thrilled with the win and says, “I feel especially happy for Benyamin, who deserves this recognition so much.” Jasmine Days is about a young woman who writes a book without knowing that she is writing a book and currently, the translator feels in line with the novel’s protagonist. She explains “I feel a bit like she must have when she realised how much her words resonated with people outside her life.”

She adds, “It’s also a win for translation in general and that makes me hopeful as a translator and excited as a reader of translations.”

On what drew her to Jasmine Days

Since Jasmine Days marks her foray into translation, it is obvious that a great amount of deliberation must have gone into the process. Speaking on what pulled her to the novel, she says, “I was very intrigued by the narrator – this feisty, funny, talkative young woman who manages to hold her own and even be subversive while living in a household ruled by men.”

Shahnaz adds, “I was also very drawn to the City, the unnamed West Asian city where the novel takes place. Like most Malayalis, I have family in the Gulf states and have always been curious about the many dimensions of migrant life there, how the different diasporas interact with each other, the question of how much you can belong. There is such a great body of American immigrant narratives, but I don’t think we have enough stories about these other migrations.”

On the process of translation

Speaking on how she goes about the translation process, Shahnaz says, “I begin by reading the book, usually way too close to the deadline, making margin notes on tricky passages or words that I don’t understand fully. I love reading the printed version but when I begin the page-by-page translation process, I also try to source a digital copy of the book manuscript because I find it easier to toggle between two documents on my laptop (as opposed to switching between book and laptop).”

On approaching the cultural nuances

On being asked if she drew on her own knowledge of friends and others in the Gulf when she went about choosing a specific word, phrase, a dialogue in English, Shahnaz says, “I didn’t really encounter any dilemmas around the cultural nuances of Sunni and Shia Muslim identities, gender, the reality of being an immigrant in the Gulf – because I am following Benyamin’s lead with all that. I am not reinterpreting the story he wrote in any way.”

However, she did have a specific system for choosing words. She explains, “As for choosing specific words or pieces of dialogue, what helped me most was thinking of the young women I know and how they find their identity and power while surrounded by people who want to keep them sheltered.”

On the process of building a bridge between Malayalam and English

Explaining the relationship between Malayalam and English, she says, “Beyond the power structures, there are also linguistic structures. Malayalam is agglutinative so you can have long sentences packed with ideas, whereas in English those long sentences would be awkward and unwieldy. But English also has more words – it has had the opportunity to shop for words in a way that Malayalam has not.”

Talking about bridging the gap between the two languages in the process of translation, Shahnaz says, “There were some concepts that just didn’t travel well in a literal translation. I’ll give you an example – in Jasmine Days, during the protests, a Malayali man on social media says something that literally translates as “We are people who take care of ourselves, so we are safe.” In Malayalam, he is criticising his fellow Malayalis. The speaker is making a point about the innate selfishness of the Malayali who will look out for himself.”

She further adds, “Ironically, this gap in the meaning indicates the community-centredness of a culture where taking care of ourselves first is a small crime. So, I translated it as: “We know how to look out for ourselves.”

Some of the translators whose work she admires

Giving away the name of her favorite translators, Shahnaz says, “As someone who cannot write poetry but wishes she could, I am especially intrigued by Elizabeth Bishop, whose poetry owes much to her translation from multiple languages. Right now, I am loving reading Don’t Want Caste: Malayalam Stories by Dalit Writers, edited by MR Renukumar and translated by Abhirami Girija Sriram and N Ravi Shanker.”