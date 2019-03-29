Shah Rukh Khan Meets Acid Attack Survivors, Asks People To Pray For Them

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was in Kolkata city to attend a cricket match between his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, when he also met a few acid attack survivors.

The actor took to Twitter to share some pictures of his meeting with the survivors and also urged people to pray for them.

Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter All of u please put ur hands in prayer…and say Bhagwan inki zindagi ki nayi shuruaat mein…inpar karam karna…May God have mercy on them…Insha Allah. These r my sisters & need ur prayers for recovery, without distinguishing between the mode of prayer https://t.co/JjE8ZM08mX

He spent some time with the girls who have been undergoing corrective surgeries through Meer Foundation’s #ToGETherTransformed initiative, which is an NGO that works to strengthen and empower women.

The surgeries for the survivors have been happening in New Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata in March.

H/T: Hindustan Times