Shagun Khanna On How Her Tryst With PCOS Turned Her Into A Fitness And Beauty Blogger

“When I was pregnant with my older son, at 24 years old, I went for an ultrasound and found out I had PCOS. But I wasn’t put on any treatment [as] there wasn’t too much information available back then,” says beauty and wellness blogger Shagun Khanna.

Shagun’s tryst with PCOS proved to be life-changing for her. Owing to the lack of information on PCOS, she embarked on her own personal research and started incorporating its findings into her life. She also began documenting all of this on her Instagram and what followed was a sporadic success story.

Recently in a conversation with Vogue, Shagun shared her success story along with the lessons that the journey taught her.

Sharing how the two years of blogging have influenced her, she said, “I’ve learned so much about social media. It has really helped me a lot. And I started this casually for my friends, but it suddenly picked up; I’m loving it.”

Shagun then shared the story of her struggle and the subsequent fight with PCOS. She said, “The only way to treat the symptoms of PCOS [then] was through regular exercise and healthy eating. After I gave birth, I immediately cut down on refined, processed foods and started working out five days a week—I made sure my weight didn’t go up. Regular workouts, healthy eating, meditation and health supplements; these were the lifestyle changes that I made [that were known to be] beneficial for women with PCOS. I didn’t want to be put on any kind of medication.”

“My key takeaway was the power to know I can do anything if I put my mind to it. I can positively heal my body, my mind and help myself to live a better life—PCOS or not. Healing is not just physical—it’s a mindset. You have to want it, only then will you get it, only then will the process become easy,” she said sharing what the healing process taught her.

It was only obvious that the beauty and fitness blogger also talked about health and skin care. She swore by the power of green superfoods and said, “I strongly believe in the powers of green superfoods; I think they work really well and are so easy to carry too. I usually go for moringa, wheatgrass or spirulina—just one kind at a time. It really helps in keeping your system alkaline.”

Sharing her everyday skincare routine, Shagun said, “I cleanse my face by washing it with Vitonomics Vitamin C cleanser, then spray it either with rose water or a mineral-based water and let it absorb. Next, I apply my serum and wait for that to absorb into my skin. I apply my moisturiser, followed by my sunblock. Sunblock is a must. Everyday. Indoors and outdoors. I can’t be without my sunblock. My nighttime routine is very easy. I wash my face and then either spray it with my Kama Ayurveda [face mist], or any rose water which I’m using at the time. And then I use retinol-based products. ”

She also shared the top five beauty products that she is currently obsessed with. “I’m using a Vitamin C-based serum by this pharmaceutical brand called Vitonomics. It’s an amazing serum with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and green tea extracts. A sunblock that I recently discovered is the Bioderma Aquafluide SPF 50—it comes with a slight tint as well, so you don’t need to apply foundation on it, and it has really nice coverage too. Then of course, the Clarins eye cleanser is one of my favourites. The Innisfree green tea wipes and Rene Furterer Complex 5 are also really nice,” she said.

H/T: Vogue