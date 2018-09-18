Shabana Azmi On Turning Into The Crusader For Women’s Rights With ‘Arth’

Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actors that the country has seen till date, without an iota of doubt. She is an actor for whom acting remains both a vocation and devotion.

An exponent of Parallel Cinema, Shabana has managed to create waves in the film fraternity, both in India and abroad. Her illustrious career flows unrestrained, through films and theatre as she conquers it all with her immense talent.

Right from her playing the deeply wounded and vulnerable wife of an unfaithful husband in Arth (1982) to a repressed housewife who goes on to discover a new facet of her sexuality in Fire (1996), she has aced every role that she took.

In an interview with The Quint, Shabana talked about her vocation, what it takes to be a truly good actor, and how Arth made her the crusader for women’s rights. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On what makes a truly great actor

According to Shabana, versatility is integral to a good actor. She says, “Like someone once said, “Acting is not like a sprinter’s race, where one who runs the fastest in the shortest period of time comes out the winner.” A most definitive Hamlet can turn out to be a disastrous Macbeth.”

On evaluating herself as an actor

Shabana is certainly among the best-rated actors in the country. However, she thinks differently as she says, “I am nowhere near achieving the facility exhibited by the really great performers. Like a writer must at least know the alphabet to qualify as a writer, I am capable of being sometimes good, sometimes bad and sometimes average. I need to be pushed hard to rise to the level of potential that I believe I have. I approach every part with anxiety and a hopeless sense of inadequacy. I need an excellent script, a talented director, and terrific co-stars to shine.”

On theatre

Shabana is of the belief that the theatre is much more an actor’s medium than the director’s. She explains, ” When I did The Waiting Room at the National Theatre in London or Nora at the Singapore Repertory Theatre, I realised that deep down inside me, I am more a film actor than a theatre actor. Many years ago, when I accepted to do Safed Kundali, and later Tumhari Amrita, it was because theatre prevents you from getting complacent. Believing in one’s own greatness is the biggest stumbling block towards an actor’s growth. Mercifully, I come from a family of artists who are hugely critical, so my sanity remains intact.”

On her training in method acting and its repercussions

It is Shabana’s training as a professional actor at the Film & TV Institute of India which followed the Stanislavski School of method acting at the time of her education that has enabled her to be a supremely fine actor. While she agrees that it has helped her to be a method actor, she quickly adds, “Yes, but after playing complex roles where characters are forever struggling against injustice and oppression, a time came when I could no longer treat acting as a 9 to 5 job. The residue of the characters’ lives that I had inhabited, started leaving their marks on me, and sub-consciously I began to get involved with their concerns.”

On turning into a crusader for women’s rights with Arth

Arth was the movie that suddenly made Shabana a crusader for women’s rights. When asked if she was prepared for it at the time of the shooting, she says, “Not when we were shooting the film. Then I was only concerned with my part. When the film was released, the reactions were overwhelming. Suddenly I had women walking into my house, relating to me not as “fans” of a “star,” but in sisterhood. They expected me to resolve their marital conflicts. I was humbled by their faith in me and also frightened. Slowly I rose to the occasion, became conscious of causes related to women.”

On her mind frame before shooting for a new film

“I get withdrawal symptoms and severe cramps in my stomach. The anxiety comes out of creating a character I think. The biggest and the best actors have denied thinking about their roles, denied doing homework. I do. Other actors are organically capable of competent performances, I’m not. I’m an extremely hard-working actor.”

H/T: The Quint