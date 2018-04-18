Sexual Intercourse In Long-Term Relationship Is Not Rape: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said that sexual intercourse in the course of a long-term relationship cannot be classified as rape, according to The Hindu.

A Bench, comprising of Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao, was hearing an appeal against an order of the Karnataka High Court, which refused to quash a rape case.

The court order records how the woman, who had lived with the man for eight years, stated that the man had “pretended to have loved her on the promise of marriage, that he applied the ‘kumkum’ on her forehead, and tied the ‘arishina’ thread to her neck”.

“She further stated that she has been treating the appellant as her husband for the past eight years, and now he is trying to escape from her and cheat her,” the court order said.

While the court did not get into the validity of the marriage, it said that “we have no doubt that they lived together like a married couple even according to the complainant”.

The court concluded that it was “difficult to sustain the charges levelled against the appellant who may have possibly, made a false promise of marriage to the complainant”. Criminal proceedings against the man have been quashed.

“It is difficult to hold sexual intercourse in the course of a relationship, which has continued for eight years, as ‘rape’, especially in the face of the complainant’s own allegation that they lived together as man and wife,” the SC observed.