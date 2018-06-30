Sexual Harassment Of Mariana Zacarias At FIFA World Cup Initiates Dialogue On Women Journalists’ Safety

While journalist Mariana Zacarias was dutifully doing her job and covering the FIFA World Cup in Moscow, she was sexually harassed in public view. A man in a white T-shirt grabbed her head in both hands and forced his mouth onto her face while she struggled, with her microphone in hand, in front of the camera. The video of the incident has been published by her online in a report for Mexican sports website Medio Tiempo.

However, this hasn’t been the first incident, she had to face such harassment during another broadcast, a passing man slapped her bottom and another time a man grabbed hold of her. “It is unpleasant and offensive and it shouldn’t happen,” she said. “We are doing our job and you deserve respect, whether you are a man or a woman.”

With more women appearing to watch the game and working in sports jornalism, this issue of sexism is in the limelight. “For the first time in the history of the tournament the general secretary of FIFA is a woman,” said Fatma Samoura of Senegal.

There had been countless instances when fans kissed and groped reporters, sung obscene or insulting songs aimed at the female fans during the game. recently, two women AFP journalists had been harassed by fans while they were covering the World Cup. The fans groped and threw one of them in the air to celebrate a goal.

Russian activist Alena Popova even launched a petition against fans who have been filmed singing sexist chants at the games.

“This is about a serious campaign for basic rights and personal boundaries for everyone, regardless of gender,” she said. “It is good that an international dialogue about this has started, thanks to the World Cup.”

H/T: The Hindu