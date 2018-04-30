Sexual Harassment Committees In Delhi University Fall Short Of Required Members

Going by the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) should consist of nine members — a presiding officer (ideally a senior woman faculty member), two faculty members, two non-teaching staff members, three student representatives chosen through elections, and one NGO representative or any civil society member familiar with issues of sexual harassment.

But according to a survey by Indian Express at the ICCs across Delhi University colleges, 14 of 61 DU colleges fall short of an adequate number of student members in the committee, which is making it uncomfortable for students to approach the committee. In some cases, there are less than three student representatives and some have no student representatives at all. In few cases, students were simply nominated instead of being elected.

Not only is there an imbalance in the number of students present in the committee but there’s also a violation of the UGC guideline in at least five colleges – women do not constitute the ICC members. There is also little consistency in the composition of ICCs — at least 17 colleges had less than nine members, while 13 others had more.

The inconsistency in the number of members is adding up to the hesitation of student victims to approach the panel or they are simply not aware that it exists. In other cases, the filed complaints are followed by actions at an insect-crawling speed. For example, this year in February, a first-year student of a Delhi University college filed a complaint with the varsity, accusing a teacher of sexual harassment. She complained saying that she was being threatened with suspension, she also produced video evidence against the teacher. But sadly nothing happened. “Nothing was happening. My college president helped me approach university authorities,” said the girl who, two months on, is still awaiting action on her complaint.

Khushboo Chaudhary, who was picked for the ICC at Daulat Ram College by virtue of being a college union member, said lack of student representatives defeats the purpose of the ICC. “Students feel more comfortable approaching the body when their peers are part of it, otherwise there is resistance,” she said.

A former executive council member and teacher at Miranda House, Abha Dev Habib cited that the earlier ordinance 15 (D) of DU was better than the ICC. “Then, teachers and non-teaching staff were elected, not nominated. Now, they are handpicked by the principal, so that becomes problematic. The success of these committees depends on how quickly results are produced, but many view this as something against them and tend to cover it up,” said Dev.

With the notification of the Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations 2015, it became mandatory for all universities and colleges to constitute an ICC.

Besides lack of members in the committee, there are other glitches, like many students who are on the ICC are not briefed properly on the functions they are supposed to serve and college websites are half updated on contact details or not updated at all.

Former JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai questioned, “Through the process of election (for GSCASH), I could evaluate each candidate for their experience, knowledge, and attitude on the subject of sexual harassment, past record, impartiality, and freedom from pressure from powerful people in the university. With the ICC, I have no chance to make any such assessment and know that the people who serve on it are nominated because they are close to people in power. How can I have any confidence in them?”

H/T: Indian Express

Image used for representational purposes