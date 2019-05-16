Sex Workers Across India Demand Election Candidates To Acknowledge Their Rights In Return Of Votes

With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections underway, countless sex workers across India have been lobbying candidates in the election. Their demand is that these candidates will get their votes only if they support the sex workers’ demands for better health and welfare services.

“We wanted to see which party accepts sex workers as part of the community,” said Kusum, based in Delhi and president of the All India Network of Sex Workers (AINSW). “Some express support for us behind closed doors, but never in public.” The All India Network of Sex Workers has 5 million members and yet, owing to their conservative attitude, the Indian society and politics hardly acknowledge their rights as citizens.

“That is why we are making a special effort in this election to get some visibility and get our voices heard. Our vote is important because we all come to a consensus and collectively decide which party to vote for,” said Kusum.

Last month, the AINSW released a charter of demands in New Delhi, which included access to basic services, education and a pension for sex workers once they are 45. The other demands were participation in policy-making and the official listing of sex work as a recognized occupation by the Labour ministry as without that they are unable to access government benefits like having a “ration card”, government health insurance, compensation in case of injuries, and widowers’ and old-age pensions.

Supporting the idea of getting a pension, Preeti, who has been a sex worker at the GB Road brothel in New Delhi for eight years, said, “No party has ever done anything for us. No politician visits us, only the police. When we get old, many of us don’t have a husband or children to help us. A pension would help.”

Sex workers In Kolkata too demanded their rights from the election candidates directly and asked them to sign declarations of support for their demands.

“About 50 candidates [have] signed a pledge to fulfill our demands. The day the results are out, we are going to be at their door, demanding they act,” said Dr. Smarajit Jana, chief adviser for Durbar, a sex workers’ collective in Sonagachi and part of the AINSW.

“Sex work is like any other job. Until it is recognized by the Labour Ministry, sex workers have no legal status and that leaves them with no rights as enshrined in the constitution. Yet they are citizens of this country,” he added.

