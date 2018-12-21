Sex CD Scandal Accused Vinod Verma Appointed By Chhattisgarh CM As His Political Advisor

Journalist Vinod Verma, who had been accused of extortion and being a part of sex video scandal, has been appointed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as his political advisor.

In October 2017, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker filed an FIR where he said he had received a call about extorting money. The caller had said tha he had a “sex CD” of his senior, state minister Rajesh Munat, who filed a case against Verma and Baghel, saying that they had recorded a fake CD. Following this, the CBI filed a charge sheet, alleging that in the conspiracy to make a morphed sex video of Munat and its circulation, BJP leader Kailash Murarka, Verma, Baghel, and three others were involved.

BJP expelled Murarka, but maintained their stance on Baghel not being involved in the scandal. Baghel, Verma and another accused, Bhilai-based businessman Vijay Bhatia, were released by a local court on bail in September.

H/T: Scroll.in