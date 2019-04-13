Seven-Time Grand Slam Champion Justine Henin To Share Her Experience With Indian Players

During the upcoming French Open junior wild card tournament from April 29, seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin will be sharing her experience with Indian players.

“I am very happy and excited. It is a great opportunity to promote the Grand Slam that I love and talk about the advantages of clay court tennis, which is not that popular in India. I am sure the Indian kids will have a lot of questions. I will be ready to answer all of them,” said Henin.

“Junior career is very important. You can’t do it alone. You need all the support from the parents, coaches, national federation, sponsors, etc. When you get the taste of Grand Slam, you realize that you have to work very hard to be a top professional. The first experience of a Grand Slam is something you never forget. I remember the first time I went to play at the Roland Garros. I told myself that one day I would be the women’s champion there. It is a great opportunity for the juniors to play them,” she added.

H/T: The Hindu