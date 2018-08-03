Seven Gang-Raped A Minor In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, Five Of Them Are Juveniles

A 13-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by seven in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, and five of them are juveniles.

The horrific incident took place on July 26 and came to light when the girl’s family approached the police on Thursday. Police then lodged an FIR on Friday against seven persons including five juveniles.

“We have lodged FIR under the relevant sections against two adults and five juveniles after the preliminary investigation confirmed the heinous crime. We apprehended an accused juvenile on Thursday and based on his statement we succeeded in identifying others. The girl has been sent for medical tests today while the juvenile has been sent to the remand home,” said Digvijay Singh, officer-in-charge, Chaibasa muffasil police station, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Singh said raids were on to nab other six named in FIR.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone to graze cattle on July 26, when youth from a neighbouring village allegedly gang-raped the girl. They then threatened the girl of dire consequences to keep her mouth shut.