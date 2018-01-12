Set On Getting Kids In Remote Areas Vaccinated, Geeta Verma Braved Hurdles On Her Motorcycle

Last year, Geeta Verma, a female health worker was deployed at the Shakardehra health sub-centre in Jhanjeli block of Mandi, and graciously took up the task of inoculating the children living in the remote areas of her district. She braved the bumpy roads of the valley on her motorcycle to deliver measles-rubella (MR) vaccine box to Raygarh.

She got global recognition for her selfless act when the World Health Organization (WHO) featured her in its calendar for 2018, with a picture of her astride her motorcycle, which also went viral on social media. Also, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appreciated her achievement and expressed his happiness over the fact that Geeta being featured on the calendar makes the state proud as well.

In a press release, the CM appreciated her commitment towards her job and the dedication with which she supplied the vaccines to the children of shepherds and Gurjar community, who were residing in temporary camps in the remote areas of Raygarh.

He proceeded to felicitate her for ensuring that it was her unwavering courage that led to complete coverage under the measles and rubella programme in the area she was appointed in.

