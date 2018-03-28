Set On Fire By Former Classmate, Minor Girl Fights For Life With 70% Burns, Accused Yet To Be Arrested

In Hyderabad, a minor girl was set on fire by her former classmate on 27th March in her house and is now battling for her life with 70 percent burns. The incident took place in Ganga Nagar near Hyderabad’s Amberpet area. The accused is also a minor and is yet to be arrested by the police.

“Both of them were drop-outs and were not pursuing their education. As they had been classmates at one point, they knew each other,” said Amberpet Inspector AP Anand Kumar. The accused visited the girl when she was alone in her house on Tuesday in the afternoon

They soon started fighting as the girl refused to share her new phone number with him. “Following this, he doused the victim in kerosene and set her on fire. The girl’s screams were heard by the neighbours and she was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and was admitted with 70 percent burns,” the Inspector said. Her condition remains critical.

The police conducted a preliminary investigation and found that the girl had been recently engaged and her family planned to get her married as soon as she turned 18.

The accused had informed the locals that the girl had set herself on fire and he had tried to stop her, hence burning his hands in the struggle.

“However, we managed to record the girl’s statement, and she told us what happened. While we can’t reveal all the details yet, she has accused the boy of setting her on fire,” the Inspector said. After her statement, a case has been registered under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC, and as for the arrest of the accused, the police sought to take ‘legal advice’ before taking any action.

H/T: The Quint