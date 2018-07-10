Serena Williams’ Tweet Over Missing Her Baby’s First Steps Draws Heartwarming Replies From Moms

The 23-time Grand slam champion, Serena Williams, is back at Wimbledon after the birth of her first child, Alexis Olympia. So far, she has been acing the court, but at the cost of missing out on special moments with her daughter.

On Saturday, Williams shared a Tweet that while she was practicing, her baby Alexis took the first steps of her life and Serena was unable to witness this moment.

Serena Williams on Twitter She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried.

With that one-lined raw and honest tweet, Serena struck a chord with thousands of working mothers out there who know how hard it is to balance parenthood plus work and life. And out poured their replies, some consoling her and some sharing such incidents from their own life where they missed their child’s big moments.

Alison Bender on Twitter @serenawilliams Ah Serena. I’m with you there. I’m in Russia at a World Cup. I watched mine take her first steps on a video 😓 she’ll be proud of you when she goes up (I have to keep telling myself)

wondermom on Twitter @serenawilliams I’m a housewife and was in the next room and I missed it. With both of the twins. Please don’t feel bad. Be happy for her and be ready for the running after her.

Raakhee Mirchandani on Twitter @serenawilliams I missed a bunch of firsts while I was at work. I hear ya, mama. It’s not easy. But our girls see us out there grinding + living our dreams and that’s got to mean something. Good luck in London – my daughter and I are both rooting for you!

Portia Roberson on Twitter @serenawilliams Lost my Mom one month ago. I never knew if she saw my first steps but I know that her being a working mom made me strong, resilient & showed me how to be independent even w/a great Dad to help! It was those lessons that are getting me through these days.

K. on Twitter @serenawilliams ❤️ It’s alright, she’s just practising. She wanted to practise while you were gone so she can put on a better show for mama.

jane swift on Twitter @serenawilliams I took my 1st child all the way to Israel on a trade mission. During a meeting I heard cheering out in the waiting area …. Yup, staff and husband and assorted strangers saw her 1st steps. It all turns out okay. #workingmomsrock

Jaime Primak on Twitter @serenawilliams @ReignOfApril It doesn’t count until mommy sees it. Nothing counts until mommy sees it.