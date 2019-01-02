Separated By Families And Forced Marriages, Women Lovers Leave Their Husbands To Marry Each Other

Two women from Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh divorced their husbands and married each other at a temple in Bundelkhand on Saturday after being separated by forced marriages six years ago.

The two girls aged 24 and 26 fell in love while in college but had to drop out after their families got to know about their relationship. Not too long after that, they were both married off against their wish. However, they couldn’t be separated for long and found their ways to each other again. “We have been together for more than 6 years now, we love each other but our parents do not approve,” said one of the girls.

After getting married, when the girls reached marriage registrar RK Pal to get it registered, he refused to recognise it. As per a report by Hindustan Times report, he said, “How could I have registered the marriage when there is no such provision? Same-sex marriage is not allowed. We don’t even have an online proforma for it.”

While homosexuality has been decriminalized by the Supreme Court on September 6 this year as a violation to the right to equality, same-sex marriage is still not recognised by our country’s law.

But with their lawyer by the side, the girls persist with their decision and choices. They said, “Our lawyer has told us that since the Supreme Court has done away with Section 377, we can stay together. No one can trouble us. We have been living together as a couple for some time now.”

The girls do not plan to claim their husband’s property and even though India does not have a law on same-sex marriage, the two girls are within their legal rights to live with each. More power to them and we hope our legal system soon comes with adequate provisions to sufficiently provide for same-sex couples!

H/T: The Times of India