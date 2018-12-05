Senior WCD Official Suspended After 8 Women And A Minor Girl Go Missing From Delhi Shelter Home

In a government-run shelter in northeast Delhi, eight women and a differently-abled minor girl were reported missing since Saturday night and were allegedly being treated improperly. A complaint had been filed by the child welfare committee (CWC) with the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) that the minor had been assaulted by the shelter’s superintendent. Following this, the Delhi government suspended the WCD district officer (northeast) and the shelter’s superintendent.

“The inmates were reportedly missing since Saturday night. We got a call regarding the incident around 8.30 am on Sunday. The lock of the terrace door was found broken,” said a senior police officer.



The ones who are missing are either survivors of trafficking or sexual abuse and had been in the shelter since May. After suspending the senior officials, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said it was the WCD failure when it couldn’t assure that the women and the minor were safe. In his letter to the Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, he even raised “serious doubt” on the intention of the officers.



“The minor girl with special needs was subjected to severe abuse and corporal punishment by the superintendent of the home. The CWC had given a complaint against the superintendent of allegedly beating up the girl. Also, the Commission had received another complaint saying that the superintendent had also beaten up several other girls,” read a DCW statement.

“We hope the case is transferred to the Crime Branch for a high-level investigation in the matter, as there are chances that the girls again fall prey to the menace of trafficking,” said Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson.

“The staff needs to be sensitized towards the inmates. Besides, many women in the age group of 18-20 try to escape, as the restoration process is delayed. The process of tracing the victims’ families from other states and even other countries takes years. The committee had several times written to the department to strengthen the process of rehabilitation,” said a senior official.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representation purposes only.



