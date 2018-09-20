Senior Official Ravi Karkara Fired By UN Over Charges Of Sexual Misconduct

The United Nations agency for gender equality and women’s empowerment has dismissed Ravi Karkara, a senior official with UN Women, as he has been found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Karkara had served as Senior Advisor on Strategic Partnerships and Advocacy to the Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women.

“I have dismissed the staff member. This is the strongest disciplinary measure available within the Staff Regulations and Rules of the United Nations. Consequently, the staff member is prohibited from employment within the UN system,” Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said in his statement. The UN Women chose to not name Karkara in its statement and just confirmed that their investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations “involving the UN Women staff member” revealed that sexual misconduct has occurred.

The investigation started after at least eight men accused Karkara of using his position to sexually harass them. He would make obscene gestures in the workplace, send links to pornography, he would also message young men to invite them to masturbate, or to ask them questions of a sexual nature.

Mlambo-Ngcuka further said that that the former staff member “cannot be protected by diplomatic immunity.” But the UN Women, however, does not hold the authority to prosecute but still advocates for a world free of violence and abuse. “We hold ourselves accountable to ensure a victim-centred approach in fulfilment of our mandate to advance and protect gender equality as a fundamental human right,” she added.

H/T: The Quint