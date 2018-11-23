Selling Cashew Nuts For The Past 15 Years, P. Shantha Is Fighting The Odds To Survive

In Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, there sits a 55-year-old woman on a bare pavement, selling de-shelled roasted cashew nuts in the scorching sunlight. And that has been P. Shantha’s source of survival for the past 15 years.

“I have to keep shifting for shade from the sun. You’ll find me there (points to a shop in the opposite direction) in the afternoon,” she said. “At one point of time, there used to be about seven or eight of us here. We would spread out so that the business was equally divided. But the rest of them are no more.” Now it’s just her and her younger sister P Valsala who carry on the business. Every day they open by 9.30 am and stay till 5 pm.

But it’s not just the long hectic day that is difficult but the lengthy process of preparing the cashews is no less troublesome. First, the raw cashews are roasted in large iron pans on woodfire-fuelled hearths, then they are beaten open with wooden blocks for five hours for which Shantha ropes two youngsters. The scrapes off the burnt surfaces on the skin are removed by Shantha with a paring knife as 100 grams of peeled cashews sell for ₹110, getting her Rs 10 more than the unscraped variety would.

While some years ago, her business was a good survival source for her, it’s not anymore. “There are fewer takers for cashew now,” she said. With the advent of bakeries and junk food, people are buying her traditional snacks lesser and lesser. Adding to her troubles is the rain, the police who ask her to change her spot and above all the high levels of vehicular pollution that is causing her respiratory problems. But despite it all, Shantha is happy with what she has been doing for the past 15 years, because no matter what the problems are, survival is crucial.

H/T: The Hindu