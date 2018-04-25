Self-Styled Godman Asaram Bapu Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Minor Girl

The self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu has been held guilty of raping a 16-year-old from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at his ashram in Chhindwara. The trial court in Jodhpur has found him guilty along with two other co-accused.

He has been found guilty of four charges – sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and illegal confinement of a minor. The 77-year-old, born as Asumal Sirumalani, has been lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail since the year 2013. And the verdict for the case will also be announced inside the jail for which the court is yet to set a date. He will face a minimum sentence of ten years in jail and a maximum of life term under the stringent sections of laws on sexual crimes against children.

Asaram was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping the 16-year-old minor girl in Jodhpur’s Manai village. Four of his aides — Sanchita alias Shilpi, Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, Prakash and Shiva alias Sava Ram Hethvadiya were also booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The incident took place in August 2013 at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against Asaram in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar police station on 20 August 2013. Following the victim’s medical tests, he was arrested on 31 August 2013.

This is not the only case against Asaram. He is also facing another rape charge by a Surat-based woman who had accused the religious leader of raping her when she was living in his ashram between 1997 and 2006. The case is being heard by the Gujarat High Court.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in three states — Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana — to avoid any untoward incident. Section 144 has been imposed in Jodhpur and police has set up check posts at various strategic points in the city.

H/T: Indian Express